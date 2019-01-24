Family first as Serena Williams ousted from Australian Open
She may not have achieved her dream of equalling the record for 24 Grand Slam titles (yet) but that hasn't stopped Serena Williams from finding comfort from those she loves.
After being knocked out of the Australian Open by Karolina Pliskova, the internet went into riot mode. Their GOAT had a foot injury, the umpire made a few "suspect" calls - fans were not impressed.
In response, Serena simply posted an image of herself hugging her daughter, Olympia.
"I love these pre match hugs. They are my new fav part of my job," she wrote.
Within minutes, the image racked up the double taps.
Family first is something Serena spoke about ahead of entering the new year.
"It's not about what we can do it's about what we must do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby was tired and sad and simply needed mama's love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby, then that's what this mamma is gong to do."
You can read her full, touching post below.
As I head into next year it’s not about what we can do it’s what we MUST do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby @olympiaohanian was tired and sad and simply needed mama’s love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby that’s what #thismama will do. My fellow moms and dads working- or stay home it’s equally as intense- but you inspire me. Hearing your stories makes me know I can do this. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. This year is to you! What are some things you had to do while working? #thismama #thisdaddy