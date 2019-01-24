TshisaLIVE

Family first as Serena Williams ousted from Australian Open

24 January 2019 - 07:43 By Jessica Levitt
Serena has found comfort in the arms of her daughter.
Image: Instagram/Serena Williams

She may not have achieved her dream of equalling the record for 24 Grand Slam titles (yet) but that hasn't stopped Serena Williams from finding comfort from those she loves.

After being knocked out of the Australian Open by Karolina Pliskova, the internet went into riot mode. Their GOAT had a foot injury, the umpire made a few "suspect" calls - fans were not impressed.

In response, Serena simply posted an image of herself hugging her daughter, Olympia.

"I love these pre match hugs. They are my new fav part of my job," she wrote.

Within minutes, the image racked up the double taps.

Family first is something Serena spoke about ahead of entering the new year.

"It's not about what we can do it's about what we must do as working moms and working dads. Anything is possible. I am getting ready for the first match of the year and my dear sweet baby was tired and sad and simply needed mama's love. So if it means warming up and stretching while holding my baby, then that's what this mamma is gong to do."

You can read her full, touching post below.

