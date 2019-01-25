WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people are here for it
Have you ever wanted to show off your legs and inner thigh like Zodwa but the "kiwi" got you all tripped up? Don't stress, fam. We got you.
The one thing Zodwa loves just as much as a good vosho is sharing her wisdom with women to help them feel more comfortable in their skin
So she decided this week to start a series of beauty tip videos on Instagram to help people who feel awkward about their bodies.
The first is an issue that many face, especially when it is summertime and the weather is fine. You want to put on booty shorts and your dark inner thighs won't let you be great.
You might want to hide behind long pants and sweat it out, or you can follow this tip that Zodwa swears by.
Disclaimer: Just be careful around the matches with this method please.
The comments on the video were lit with people swearing by her method and declaring her the leadership of 2019.
"It also helps with the Cellulite. Mixing it with your lotion and magnolia tissue oil," wrote one user helpfully.
"There goes high sales of spirit. Wena Zodwa go claim your share from whomever makes spirit and the towels," wrote another.
Some complained that the method may not work with sensitive skin. Luckily, another follower stepped in to help.
"For the ladies who complain about burning or sensitive skin. You can mix with glycerin, the process is even faster. I am mixing mine and it works wonders. Sensitive skin, if you can't stand it leave it, neh. Zodwa was just advising."