WATCH | Zodwa shares her beauty secret to removing dark thigh spots & people are here for it

Have you ever wanted to show off your legs and inner thigh like Zodwa but the "kiwi" got you all tripped up? Don't stress, fam. We got you.

The one thing Zodwa loves just as much as a good vosho is sharing her wisdom with women to help them feel more comfortable in their skin

So she decided this week to start a series of beauty tip videos on Instagram to help people who feel awkward about their bodies.

The first is an issue that many face, especially when it is summertime and the weather is fine. You want to put on booty shorts and your dark inner thighs won't let you be great.

You might want to hide behind long pants and sweat it out, or you can follow this tip that Zodwa swears by.

Disclaimer: Just be careful around the matches with this method please.