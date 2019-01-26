Lalla Hirayama on being bullied: I cried daily
Lalla Hirayama took a trip down memory lane to reflect on the impact bullying had on her has a child.
The TV star remembered how she believed she wouldn't amount to anything.
"I dealt with a lot of bullies as a kid, crying daily, not wanting to go to school. I hated my name. Kids teased me about it constantly.
"I had terrible skin, braces and unruly hair. I'm not white, black or coloured. My family is multi-cultural, multi-racial and very 'different'. I couldn't fit in no matter how hard I tried. Didn't think I was good for anything or would result to much. Damn."
Years later, Lalla is the most comfortable she's ever been in her own skin!
Yaaasss!