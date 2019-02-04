DJ Black Coffee's Matwetwe makes R2-million in 8 days at the box office

After dominating dance floors across the world with his music, DJ Black Coffee is also taking the movie scene by storm with his debut film, Matwetwe.

The DJ lent his talent to comedian Kagiso Lediga's new film as executive producer.

The film opened two weeks ago and Kagiso told TshisaLIVE on Monday that it had already grossed over R2-million in just eight days.

"The film has been doing really well. We reached around R900,000 in three days and it has just gotten stronger from there. We are now over R2-million. It reached it in eight days and we are happy because it took eight days to make."

After a high public demand the number of cinemas it was being screened at also doubled in its second week.