Loyiso Bala: Since when did pastors need hype men?

The star pulled out scriptures from the good book to back up his claims, and even called the practice 'demonic'

06 February 2019 - 12:41 By Kyle Zeeman
Loyiso Bala has questioned why pastors need hype men.
Image: Instagram/ Loyiso Bala

Loyiso Bala has slammed fake pastors who are taking advantage of their congregation and using hype men to try sell their messages.

Pastors have been in the headlines for several months as high-profile preachers appear in court on charges ranging from fraud to money laundering and sexual assault.

Loyiso, who is a director at gospel channel Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), joined the conversation around pastors questioning if they were really the word of God when so many of them needed hype men to try get their message across.

He pointed out that the true word of God shouldn't need hyping to make an impact.

Moving the conversation to Twitter, Loyiso said that he had noticed how some pastors had a person planted in the audience psyching everyone up.

"He sits somewhere in the front row and shouts words like 'Jesus' and 'Yes, man of God' while the 'pastor' is preaching," he explained.

The star pulled out scriptures from the good book to back up his claims, and even called the practice 'demonic'.

"There's no doubt that 90% of what they preach is true. However, Galatians 5 says: 'that kind of persuasion does not come from the one who calls you. A little yeast works through the whole batch of dough.'

"Therefore, the over-exaggerated truth with hype men and out-of-context scriptures to get the crowd going is demonic since it does not come from God."

