Loyiso Bala: Since when did pastors need hype men?

Loyiso Bala has slammed fake pastors who are taking advantage of their congregation and using hype men to try sell their messages.

Pastors have been in the headlines for several months as high-profile preachers appear in court on charges ranging from fraud to money laundering and sexual assault.

Loyiso, who is a director at gospel channel Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), joined the conversation around pastors questioning if they were really the word of God when so many of them needed hype men to try get their message across.

He pointed out that the true word of God shouldn't need hyping to make an impact.