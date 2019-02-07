TshisaLIVE

Nakhane scores gig as gay safe-sex ambassador

07 February 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nakhane wants to promote safe sex.
Image: Via Instagram/NakhaneOfficial

Fresh off the high of making another international must-watch list, SA muso Nakhane has scored a new gig as an ambassador for a same-sex safe-sex campaign.

Nakhane announced this week that he has teamed up with the Right to Care organisation and LifeLine Northern Cape for their Me1st campaign.

The campaign aims to ensure that "men who have sex with men prioritise their health, especially in relation to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, whilst being supported through healthcare systems that are not judgmental."

The campaign has already launched roadshows across the country where it provides free HIV, TB and STI screenings. These services are also available through an easy booking system on its website.

Nakhane, who is an outspoken member of the LGBTIQ+ community, joins fellow ambassadors Bonginkosi ‘Bongs’ Ndima, Phumlani Kango and Moshe Ndiki.

The star, who is currently touring overseas said he was overjoyed at being selected for the campaign and said he had always been a staunch supporter of safe sex and regular testing.

