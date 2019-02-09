TshisaLIVE

Reason has a spicy clapback for 'struggling for gigs' claim

09 February 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Reason isn't here to play games.
Image: Instagram/Reason

Everyone knows that Reason doesn't shy away from hitting back on these social media streets. 

So when one follower threw shade at him for apparently struggling for gigs, Reason was ready with a stinging clapback. 

It all started after Reason responded to Gigi Lamayne's question about who fans wanted on the lineup of the Gigi Gang Show. 

Reason said he wanted an all-female rapper lineup. 

It was then that the tweep said Reason should nominate himself because he was struggling for gigs. 

Reason responded to the shade with videos of him at gigs. 

