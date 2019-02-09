Reason has a spicy clapback for 'struggling for gigs' claim
Everyone knows that Reason doesn't shy away from hitting back on these social media streets.
So when one follower threw shade at him for apparently struggling for gigs, Reason was ready with a stinging clapback.
It all started after Reason responded to Gigi Lamayne's question about who fans wanted on the lineup of the Gigi Gang Show.
Reason said he wanted an all-female rapper lineup.
It was then that the tweep said Reason should nominate himself because he was struggling for gigs.
Don't forget yourself, coz gigs are really scarce on your side famo— 🔴SIYASANGA🔴 (@severall_winner) January 31, 2019
Reason responded to the shade with videos of him at gigs.
I figured gig guides were too hypothetical. So ive decided to start posting videos of me performing instead, so u can keep up with all of them.— #Azania 🇿🇦 (@ReasonHD) February 3, 2019
Also...
Thought it would easier for u to create a hasthtag like... #WhereReasonPerforming so u dont get left behind 🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/kWdahq6pKg