IN MEMES | How can Yobe's Mavuyo forgive such ruthless criminals?

Mavuyo faced the people who stabbed him over 50 times and left him to die...

13 February 2019 - 12:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of the the very emotional show Yobe.
Image: Via Instagram

It's already shocking that victims of horrific crimes are expected to forgive the perpetrators but when the culprits seem proud of their actions, it's whole other ball game. This is what Mavuyo was faced with on Yobe this week.

The young man, who had to have his leg amputated after he was stabbed over 50 times came face-to-face with the criminals who changed his life for the worst. Mavuyo didn't hide the hurt and anger he harboured towards the criminals.

The criminals admitted that at the time they saw no wrong in their actions and even enjoyed the moment. One of the criminals even boasted about how his sole purpose for that particular day was to kill someone.

Twitter felt sorry for Mavuyo, whose pain was clear and they had the memes for it.

