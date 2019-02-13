IN MEMES | How can Yobe's Mavuyo forgive such ruthless criminals?
Mavuyo faced the people who stabbed him over 50 times and left him to die...
It's already shocking that victims of horrific crimes are expected to forgive the perpetrators but when the culprits seem proud of their actions, it's whole other ball game. This is what Mavuyo was faced with on Yobe this week.
The young man, who had to have his leg amputated after he was stabbed over 50 times came face-to-face with the criminals who changed his life for the worst. Mavuyo didn't hide the hurt and anger he harboured towards the criminals.
The criminals admitted that at the time they saw no wrong in their actions and even enjoyed the moment. One of the criminals even boasted about how his sole purpose for that particular day was to kill someone.
Twitter felt sorry for Mavuyo, whose pain was clear and they had the memes for it.
What surprises me is that, they knew that Mavuyo is not into gangsterism, because the aim is to kill other gangsters, why did they choose to attack Mavuyo?#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ctewurd6hb— KTV (@KWesinyane) February 13, 2019
Ever since I started watching this show ,none of these people asking to be forgiven on the show are not worth any forgiveness under earth #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/bLugP7PWH0— Norma Dlamini (@NormaDlamini_) February 12, 2019
This is very painful #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/MGqT82cqFx— Stivovo (@princedaman) February 12, 2019
Today’s episode of #YobeMzansi is too much 💔😭 pic.twitter.com/UjzdQHnifD— Kekeletso Sehlako (@peekayza) February 12, 2019
Mavuyo is hurting so bad 😭 #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/HGgWurrlb7— February 28th 🌸 (@PatienceeSibeko) February 12, 2019
Guys nooo ey, Mavuyo 💔💔#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/TUAAOcrwD1— Tee💋💚 (@Thato_Fentse) February 12, 2019
Yobe will make you cry with pain! #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/UeicRYkRfR— T-MAN (@allienkahloleng) February 12, 2019
I doubt they are all remorseful 😏others are even smilling, im soo irritated #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/YGcHkdl9jl— Tee💋💚 (@Thato_Fentse) February 12, 2019
#yobemzansi I am broken, deep in my core for Mavuyo pic.twitter.com/JeIYtzABY4— Miss_PM (@PeachMtylua) February 12, 2019