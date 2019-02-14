TshisaLIVE

Distruction Boyz muso loses over 200k followers in Instagram 'glitch'

14 February 2019 - 10:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Goldmax, right, was hit hard by the Instagram glitch.
Image: Via Distruction Boyz Instagram

A global Instagram glitch has led to a social media meltdown and Distruction Boyz muso Zipho "Goldmax" Mthembu losing over 200,000 followers in a matter of minutes.

Instagram users were outraged on Wednesday when some accounts suddenly lost thousands of followers.

Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner were among the hardest hit. Ariana lost over 3-million followers, while Kylie lost 2-million.

Locally, Goldmax was among the worst hit losing two-thirds of his followers.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to complain about the losses and plead with Instagram to sort their ish out.

According to Elle, there is speculation that the problem started when the social media giant went on a cleanup operation to delete all spam, automated and fake accounts. Which means that those deleted accounts could have been paid-for followers.

Instagram issued a statement on Thursday saying they were aware of the problem and were working to fix it as soon as possible.

Twitter went into meltdown over the glitch, with many threatening to boycott the service if it did not restore their numbers.

