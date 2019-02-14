Distruction Boyz muso loses over 200k followers in Instagram 'glitch'
A global Instagram glitch has led to a social media meltdown and Distruction Boyz muso Zipho "Goldmax" Mthembu losing over 200,000 followers in a matter of minutes.
Instagram users were outraged on Wednesday when some accounts suddenly lost thousands of followers.
Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner were among the hardest hit. Ariana lost over 3-million followers, while Kylie lost 2-million.
Locally, Goldmax was among the worst hit losing two-thirds of his followers.
The star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to complain about the losses and plead with Instagram to sort their ish out.
According to Elle, there is speculation that the problem started when the social media giant went on a cleanup operation to delete all spam, automated and fake accounts. Which means that those deleted accounts could have been paid-for followers.
Instagram issued a statement on Thursday saying they were aware of the problem and were working to fix it as soon as possible.
We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible.— Instagram (@instagram) February 13, 2019
Twitter went into meltdown over the glitch, with many threatening to boycott the service if it did not restore their numbers.
Girl my followers on instagram just disappear like I do on exam week pic.twitter.com/BaQ2sQOFYr— アレックス (@alex_olea_) February 13, 2019
Everyone’s losing their shit over Instagram followers being wiped and all I can think is this would be a mint Black Mirror. Delete everyone’s followers and make everyone unimportant again and the Insta thots with no previous work experience have to go and work in McDonald’s lol— India Ward (@_indiaward) February 13, 2019
instagram deleted 500 followers from me pic.twitter.com/URIvQo0Ay6— bri (@sebastiastan) February 13, 2019
So we lost 3k followers today🤔 #Instagram #instagramglitch pic.twitter.com/corCoECuWu— OPTech™ (@TheOPFragger) February 13, 2019
*gets left on read*— noah priebe (@noahpriebe) February 14, 2019
me: yea this instagram glitch sure is crazy! I’m sure she meant to message me back! pic.twitter.com/1rb7BmDGFr
Have faith and carry on. pic.twitter.com/dNb1DFEkxc #igfollowers #increasefollowers #instagram— Instagram Followers (@instaglip) February 14, 2019