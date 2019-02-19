Cassper on being the biggest rapper to ever come out of South Africa

Cassper Nyovest's confidence is definitely on 100 and has even labelled himself the "best rapper" to ever come out of South Africa.

While there's no denying that Cassper has become a force to be reckoned with over the past decade - "the best" is a tall claim.

The rapper who spent the weekend at the NBA AllStar Weekend in North Carolina reflected on advice Scoop Makhathini gave him years ago.

"In the beginning of my career I was ready to battle everyone I had a problem with and this man @theonlyscoopmakhathini told me to rather take down their names and deal with them later in my career.

"Rapped about it in my first intro on my first album. Years later we talking about that moment out in North Carolina and I’m punishing them!!! The biggest rapper to ever come out of South Africa."