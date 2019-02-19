TshisaLIVE

Cassper on being the biggest rapper to ever come out of South Africa

19 February 2019 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Cassper Nyovest blows his own trumpet.
Cassper Nyovest blows his own trumpet.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest's confidence is definitely on 100 and has even labelled himself the "best rapper" to ever come out of South Africa. 

While there's no denying that Cassper has become a force to be reckoned with over the past decade - "the best" is a tall claim. 

The rapper who spent the weekend at the NBA AllStar Weekend in North Carolina reflected on advice Scoop Makhathini gave him years ago. 

"In the beginning of my career I was ready to battle everyone I had a problem with and this man @theonlyscoopmakhathini told me to rather take down their names and deal with them later in my career.

"Rapped about it in my first intro on my first album. Years later we talking about that moment out in North Carolina and I’m punishing them!!! The biggest rapper to ever come out of South Africa." 

Meanwhile, here's a peek into Cassper's NBA weekend. 

Mshoza on her album burning up in flames: I had to soldier on

"Losing my music was the hardest thing to deal with but because I'm a creative."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

The Bachelor SA’s Lee is not scared of possible racial backlash

"I am very active on social media and I do notice all the things that are beings said".
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Benny isn't going to stop 'Fill Up's after Cassper trademark drama

Benny wont let Cassper's threats last year stop him from "filling up" stadiums.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Chad da Don: Kelly was the best thing that happened to me

"I’ve always had time for my spirituality and religion. That’s what brought Kelly and me together and that’s also what separated us."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu's naked booty caught this man off-guard TshisaLIVE
  2. Emtee: Only in SA does your car get judged by someone without one TshisaLIVE
  3. Actress Tsholo Matshaba on life without her husband: It still hurts TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl, Rami & Busiswa strip down and flaunt their curves TshisaLIVE
  5. Julius Malema's wish? A baby girl, please TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X