Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Meghan Markle: 'We bow down to our melanated Monas'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to Meghan Markle in a video acceptance speech during the 2019 Brit Awards, congratulating the Duchess of Sussex on her pregnancy.

In the video, the couple do a short recreation of their music video, Apes. In the original video, they pose in front of the Mona Lisa. In their thank-you speech after winning the prize for Best International Group, the Mona Lisa is replaced by a portrait of Meghan wearing a crown and pearls.