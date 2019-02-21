OPINION | When will it finally be time to #Mute local artists?

In the era of social media activism and "fake woke", it is easy to get outraged and want to boycott everything until you don't have much of a shopping list. So that's why it is so surprising to me that more hasn't been done to #Mute those "trash" celebs who have stoked the flames of our collective anger.

For the last few months the world has rushed to #MuteRKelly after the explosive TV documentary series Surviving R. Kelly aired. There were calls to boycott his music and "end" his music career.

Just seven months earlier music streaming giant Spotify pulled the music catalogues of musicians XXXTentacion and Tay-K off their curated playlists because of “egregious” behaviour, or “promoting violence against a group or individual”.

Even here in SA, fans were outraged and when the heat from Surviving R.Kelly reached fever pitch, they even approached the SABC to demand the country's biggest broadcaster #MuteRKelly.

While that is all well and good, these same "activists" have been far more hesitant to do it to local stars.

In recent years, celebs including Arthur Mafokate, who is facing assault allegations has sparked outrage, while Okmalumkoolkat served time in an Australian prison after being found guilty of indecent assault and assault with indecent intent.

Brickz is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. The case was once again thrown into the spotlight this week when Brickz' friend DJ Cleo shared pictures of them reuniting in prison. He shared a tweet about how Brickz had "fallen" on his life journey.

Add to the mix Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye, who was jailed for culpable homicide after being involved in a car crash that killed four children in December 2012.

While all of these artists have caused their fair share of outrage, South Africans as a collective haven't seemed to stay angry for long enough to mobilise a public campaign or boycott them.

The closest we got was a couple of activists who decided that after a few weeks back in South Africa was far too soon for Okmalumkoolkat to be selling out concert venues with live shows. They succeeded in getting a show of his in Cape Town cancelled but that was the end of it.

There has been no calls for radio stations to stop playing their music or for event organisers to never book them again. In the case of Brickz, he was even allowed to make and release music while awaiting trial, with no one really standing up and calling for a boycott.

Instead we get angry when someone takes pictures with them, cause a fuss on social media and move on with our day. Mzansi is like the dog that is all bark and no bite.

We applauded when US stars called out R.Kelly and labelled him trash, but then lambaste our celebs when they speak out in a similar way against their own. No wonder so many stay silent.

It has been over a month since Pitch Black Afro was arrested and charged for the alleged premeditated murder of his wife Catherine "Trisha" Modisane on New Year's Eve.

While there are plenty of people who are angered by the claims against him and thousands more who have questioned his "mental state", there has been no call to boycott his music.

Today is not the day to debate whether these stars are guilty or not. Whether they should be forgiven for their "mistakes" or if they are "otherwise really nice people".

But it is a day to look in the mirror and see the hypocrites we are, willing to "end the career" of Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly but staying far too silent on our own.