Connie Ferguson vs Nivea: 3 other celebs accused of 'copying' well-known brands

Actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson has lost her legal battle with healthcare giant Nivea after a judge ruled that her beauty products company set out to deceive customers by making a product that resembled those from Nivea.

As TimesLIVE reported this week, Johannesburg High Court Judge Denise Fisher ordered that Connie's company Koni International Brands change the packaging of its Connie Bodycare Men Shower Gel and delete images of the offending products from signage, websites and social media platforms. Fisher also awarded costs against Connie's company.

It brought to an end a year long battle between the two companies.

At the centre of the fight was the use of navy blue containers and silver and yellow fonts, which the court found were too similar to those by Nivea.

Of course, is not the first time that a famous face has been accused of copying the design of a well-known brand.

Even though some have never been challenged in a court of law, here are some that have been tried in the courts of public opinion.

Cassper vs Cartoon Network

When Cassper exploded into the mainstream music industry several years ago, he flooded the market with branded merchandise which looked similar to the black-and-white checkerboard of Cartoon Network.