IN MEMES | Killed for not having R20 for bae? Wow, abusers are ruthless!
Every week Ufelani viewers watch in disbelief over how other people truly disregard human life and on Wednesday night's episode they felt defeated after learning that Ntombentsha died because she didn't have R20 to lend her boyfriend, who then murdered her.
It looks like abusers' reasons for beating up their women (or men) keep getting more and more ridiculous by the second. As viewers listened to Ntombentsha's siblings explain her life with her boyfriend, they cringed at how it didn't take much to upset her boyfriend.
They saw the hurt in the siblings' eyes as they explained how many times they tried to pull their sister out of the toxic relationship and how her abuser's excuses to beat her up and curse her kept increasing.
Till one day, he killed her because she didn't have R20 to give him.
The memory of that unfortunate day 20 years ago still haunts Thabisa & Nandipha as they were witnesses of their mother's death.— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 20, 2019
Tweeps couldn't even believe their ears.
Imagine being killed for not having R20 by your boyfriend! Abusive relationship is very dangerous, its either you leave while u’re still alive or you’ll leave in a coffin! This is so sad #ufelani— 𝔹𝕖𝕖_𝕃𝕊𝔾♥️ (@beauty_sesing) February 20, 2019
Each week, men are dragged into this state of— Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) February 20, 2019
monstrosity...by such morons 💔💔💔💔
#Ufelani pic.twitter.com/0oV5ghSo5b
The guy playing the murderer kills me 😂😂— keo.fx (@DeepKayPMS1) February 20, 2019
Sorry guys #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/qmKTpfLTiT
I don't think uyamamela,ngu Phuma Silwe lo🤞 #Ufelani pic.twitter.com/gLIHsESB4H— Kholi.M❣️ (@KholiMafilika) February 20, 2019
#Ufelani this Episode of Ntombentsha is painful... pic.twitter.com/2nDuQ3GJon— iQonceEC_MadeMe🤘 (@ljekeqa09) February 20, 2019
If we want to create a society where victims of abuse are brave enough to come forward, then we have to support them when they do & punish their abusers. We can't keep revictimizing them with insults, blame, & ultimately, inaction. #MuteRKelly #Rkelly #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/dv8QK91vxw— MuteRKelly-Official (@OffMuteRKelly) February 20, 2019
Mzansi really can't deal with this level of ruthlessness anymore!