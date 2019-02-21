IN MEMES | Killed for not having R20 for bae? Wow, abusers are ruthless!

Every week Ufelani viewers watch in disbelief over how other people truly disregard human life and on Wednesday night's episode they felt defeated after learning that Ntombentsha died because she didn't have R20 to lend her boyfriend, who then murdered her.

It looks like abusers' reasons for beating up their women (or men) keep getting more and more ridiculous by the second. As viewers listened to Ntombentsha's siblings explain her life with her boyfriend, they cringed at how it didn't take much to upset her boyfriend.

They saw the hurt in the siblings' eyes as they explained how many times they tried to pull their sister out of the toxic relationship and how her abuser's excuses to beat her up and curse her kept increasing.

Till one day, he killed her because she didn't have R20 to give him.