TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Killed for not having R20 for bae? Wow, abusers are ruthless!

21 February 2019 - 10:54 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ufelani shines the spotlight on women abuse.
Ufelani shines the spotlight on women abuse.
Image: 123RF/Kamion

Every week Ufelani viewers watch in disbelief over how other people truly disregard human life and on Wednesday night's episode they felt defeated after learning that Ntombentsha died because she didn't have R20 to lend her boyfriend, who then murdered her. 

It looks like abusers' reasons for beating up their women (or men) keep getting more and more ridiculous by the second. As viewers listened to Ntombentsha's siblings explain her life with her boyfriend, they cringed at how it didn't take much to upset her boyfriend.

They saw the hurt in the siblings' eyes as they explained how many times they tried to pull their sister out of the toxic relationship and how her abuser's excuses to beat her up and curse her kept increasing.

Till one day, he killed her because she didn't have R20 to give him. 

Tweeps couldn't even believe their ears. 

Mzansi really can't deal with this level of ruthlessness anymore!

Penny Lebyane calls BS on celebs 'hard work'

Penny Lebyane is gatvol of celebrities that feed their fans the story that "hard work" is footing their bill for their fancy lifestyles when they ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Meghan Markle: 'We bow down to our melanated Monas'

#MelanatedMonas, where y'all at?
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

4 times the fake Rasta Twitter account had fans losing their minds

People are out here having heart attacks over his paintings.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

How far back do Brickz & Cleo go? - A timeline of their work, breakup & reunion

Brickz and Cleo have gone through the most.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bonang claps back hard over 'booty diss' TshisaLIVE
  2. LOL! Rasta’s 'Boity painting' has Mzansi in a mess TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Cleo hits back at Boity over Brickz 'defence': I will not be bullied, I ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #SkeemSaam | Fans heartbroken by Kwaito's R230 meal shock TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Scandal’s Nomvelo hits back at Twitter for body shaming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Woman robbed in broad daylight
X