Ouch! Jordyn Woods moves out of Kylie Jenner's house

21 February 2019 - 10:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi and best friend Jordyn Woods.
Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Sad ending? Well, that's the friendship future for Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner.

Reports from various US media say that Jordyn is moving out of Kylie's guest house to live with her mother.

This follows a house party cheating scandal between Jordyn and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's now ex-boyfriend and baby-daddy.

Although the family has said they were "blindsided" by Jordyn, TMZ reported that the relationship between them was an open secret as the two were all over each other at the party, 'making out'.

Neither Kylie or Jordyn have said anything about the matter on their  social media accounts yet.

This is not the first time Khloe has had to deal with Thompson's cheating ways.

In 2018, a video showing Thompson with another woman surfaced days before she was due to give birth to their daughter, True. 

