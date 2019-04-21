Here's what to look forward to for the rest of 2019
We are only four months into 2019 and there has already been enough drama to last a decade, imagine what the next 8 months will bring?
Well, we looked into our crystal ball (and calendars) to see what we can look forward to for the rest of the year in the entertainment world.
Here are just five:
Avengers: Endgame
The previous Avengers film ended on a cliffhanger with half of our heroes disappearing to dust. We are now just days away from finding out what happened to T'Challa and the gang.
The internet has been filled with fan theories of how the universe's superheroes will save mankind from Thanos.
Avengers: Endgame releases in SA theatres on April 26.
Being Bonang Season 3 and her American reality show
Fans can look forward to a double dose of reality shows from Bonang later this year.
First her local reality show Being Bonang will return to TV screens in July.
It will be joined later in the year by a reality show based on her time to America, after the star announced several weeks ago that she will be based in New York.
Production has begun for Season 3 of Being Bonang!!! Coming to your screens, July 2019. 🚀🍾💃💐💕 #BeingBonang— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 5, 2019
An AKA rant
Elections are coming up in less than a month and the rapper is a big talker when it comes to politics.
He has also not really resolved his issues with rival Cassper Nyovest.
So, add these and other issues that will no doubt arise in the next few months and you can place your bets on AKA shutting down Twitter soon with a heavy rant or two.
Khuli Chana comeback album
Khuli Chana has been focusing on other projects for a minute but earlier this year hinted at not only a new album but also one dedicated to his idol, late musician HHP.
The hip-hop game may have changed since Khuli last dominated but the game is crying out for his rhymes.
Although no date has been set yet for it's release, the man seems on a mission to release it before the year is out.
Yeaaaaaah....my next album is definitely bringing “cruising” back 😎 I mean what’s the rush? 🤷🏽♂️ https://t.co/32PgdIbwPa— #MotswakOriginator (@KhuliChana) April 12, 2019
Zodwa Wabantu reality show and Uyajola 9/9
Moja Love remains undefeated as the source of shock value entertainment on SA TV.
It looks to take that status to the next level in the next few month with the debut of Zodwa's new reality show and a reality show about cheaters, hosted by Jub Jub.
Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that fans can expect hospitals and wedding receptions from her show.
While Jub Jub will take control of an Mzansi version of Cheaters, starting in May.