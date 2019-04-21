Here's what to look forward to for the rest of 2019

We are only four months into 2019 and there has already been enough drama to last a decade, imagine what the next 8 months will bring?

Well, we looked into our crystal ball (and calendars) to see what we can look forward to for the rest of the year in the entertainment world.

Here are just five:

Avengers: Endgame

The previous Avengers film ended on a cliffhanger with half of our heroes disappearing to dust. We are now just days away from finding out what happened to T'Challa and the gang.

The internet has been filled with fan theories of how the universe's superheroes will save mankind from Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame releases in SA theatres on April 26.