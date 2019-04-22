TshisaLIVE

Loyiso Gola: We don’t need to go to Hollywood to show black people can make it

22 April 2019 - 10:00 By KYLE ZEEMAN
Loyiso Gola says we don't need Hollywood to define us.
Loyiso Gola says we don't need Hollywood to define us.
Image: Instagram/ Loyiso Gola

Africa may be the hottest thing in Hollywood at the moment but comedian Loyiso Gola believes that SA artists shouldn't define themselves or their careers on their chances to crack into the mighty American entertainment industry.

Reflecting on the impact the likes of Black Panther had on local audiences, he said that he didn't really subscribe to the belief that people flocked to cinemas because they saw themselves on screen.

"I find that a learnt behaviour and it isn't true. Black people are represented on TV in South Africa. The biggest show was Generations. So it's not a real thing. It is just that American media is powerful and makes you feel a certain way but that isn't necessarily the right view."

Loyiso said that South African performers need to gain the confidence not only in their craft but also in the impact they could have around the world without having to go to Hollywood.

"We don’t need to go to Hollywood to show black people can make it. We have been making it here and in other places in the world. We need to stop thinking that Hollywood is the end of the rainbow."

He pointed to the example of DJ Black Coffee who tours the world but still spend most of his downtime in SA.

"If you look at the likes of Black Coffee, Trevor Noah and even myself,  that is the example that we can make it as South Africans and do it on our own terms."

Loyiso Gola's mom graduates with a Honours degree at 60 years old

Loyiso Gola had a mini celebration with his mom.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Loyiso Gola is flourishing beyond SA: I did everything I could do in Mzansi

Just to prove his popularity, the star has got over a million views of his latest show in just over a week.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Loyiso Gola claps back at hate: They are not qualified for anything I give a f*ck about

Loyiso says social media has allowed stupid ideas to flourish.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Inside Thembi Seete's son Dakalo's first birthday TshisaLIVE
  2. Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming TshisaLIVE
  3. Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala: A romance timeline in pics TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans shocked by Adele split from hubby Simon Konecki TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what to expect in KUWTK after a hectic start to 2019 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’
X