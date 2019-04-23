TshisaLIVE

'Cuteness overload'- Mzansi can't get over Kelly Khumalo's Thingo and Christian

23 April 2019 - 09:29 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Songstress Kelly Khumalo.
Songstress Kelly Khumalo.
Image: Kelly Khumalo via Instagram

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has been getting all the love for her children, Christian and Thingo.

Kelly shared cute snaps of them over the Easter weekend.

Captioning her daughter's pic, Kelly wrote "I Buzz Buzz kaMama", while she captioned her son's "My handsome boy".

Many said they were thrilled by how quickly the two have grown, complimenting Kelly on a job well done raising them. 

Here are the two snaps that got thousands of double taps and comments.

View this post on Instagram

I Buzz Buzz kaMama 🐝🐝🐝❤️

A post shared by #GCWALA (@kellykhumaloza) on

View this post on Instagram

My handsome boy 👦 😍

A post shared by #GCWALA (@kellykhumaloza) on

MORE

Kelly K hits back: Our lives are our decision, don’t f*cking tell us what to do

A follower suggested that she post less about her relationship with Chad.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Kelly Khumalo sings for the haters with Chad next to her

'Was the break up ever real ... Will we ever get the real story?' fans asked as videos and snaps of the pair popped up
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Kelly Khumalo explains her reason behind the EFF rally walkout

Kelly is done with being targeted and is ready to clapback.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Thembi Seete's son Dakalo's first birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 5 times Kairo melted our hearts with her cuteness TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 massive moves that Nasty C has made in 2019 TshisaLIVE
  5. Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X