'Cuteness overload'- Mzansi can't get over Kelly Khumalo's Thingo and Christian

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has been getting all the love for her children, Christian and Thingo.

Kelly shared cute snaps of them over the Easter weekend.

Captioning her daughter's pic, Kelly wrote "I Buzz Buzz kaMama", while she captioned her son's "My handsome boy".

Many said they were thrilled by how quickly the two have grown, complimenting Kelly on a job well done raising them.

Here are the two snaps that got thousands of double taps and comments.