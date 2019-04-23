TshisaLIVE

Zahara still receiving bookings after speaking out on TS Records drama

23 April 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zahara says that life has continued as normal for her since she aired her grievances.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Musician Zahara says that gigs continue to roll in, despite her speaking out against her former record label, TS Records, with claims that the company owes her for unpaid royalties.

The star made headlines last week when Sowetan reported that she had accused TS Records of underpaying her for performances, record sales and royalties. Zahara later told Metro FM's Mo Flava that she would sometimes get "a mere R10,000".

TS Records hit back, issuing a cease-and-desist letter preventing her from making "false and defamatory statements" about the company to the media.

While the spat was a massive talking point across Mzansi, it doesn't seem to have affected the star's popularity.

She took to social media recently to thank fans for their support over the past week and notify those looking to book her of a change in management.

"I have been getting a lot of emails from people trying to book me, but I think that they have been sending (their requests) to my old management, you know what is going on at the moment," she said, before giving fans her new details.

