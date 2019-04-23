'Ha ke sbaye' - Cassper and Lerato K's very awks twar
Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago had one of the most awkward twars during the long weekend over high rotations and fake industry love.
It was one of the most unlikely twars to expect for fans of both personalities, and all started when a fan claimed that Cassper's latest single didn't feature on the Metro FM top 40 charts. The rapper explained that maybe the station wasn't into the song's vibe.
And that's when Lerato chopped in to say that despite not being on the charts, Cassper song, move Move For Me was still on high rotation every day.
Don’t forget to mention you on high rotation Refiloe! Your song is on everyday ❤️ https://t.co/UT5Oqv7rGH— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019
That should have been the end of it, but Cassper went on to tell the Metro FM personality to relax. Big mistake because that ignited the twar!
Lerato labelled Cassper "childish" for his reply and Cassper shot back at Lerato telling her in essence to keep her "fake love and support" and not to be over-familiar with him!
Nobody spoke about support. The conversation was about the charts. I said maybe it's not good enough wa tla ka di comment tsa gore I must not forget to mention that it's on high rotation making it look like I'm complaining. You like coming at me side way wena and ha ke sbaye!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019
Side ways where? You making it sound like @METROFMSA isn’t for you! You HATE being corrected. GROW UP!That’s why I mentioned high rotation . You KNOW how TOP 40 works you’ve been there MANY times! And don’t call me WENA I’m not your friend!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) April 20, 2019
A couple a few more shots aimed at each other, Cassper caught his "humble and positive" side and started reflecting on the awkward word exchange.
His verdict? Well ... He'll never tell a "grown woman to relax" and as far as Lerato goes, he should have just "mized" the comment.
Read the rest of his tweets below.
She wasn't and its not the first time. It's cool doe. Akere ke mfananyana nna. I'll just go about my small business.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019
The support & love from my fans also gives me comfort in knowing i don't have 2 kiss none of these industry folks ass. They have the power to make things difficult or easier but they can't switch of the love. Everywhere I go I feel the love. I see it. I appreciate it. Kea leboga!— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019
Yeah. I shoulda mized. You're right. OH WELL. ITS ALL DONE NOW. BACK TO THE VIBES!!! https://t.co/MEkJTByw2L— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 20, 2019