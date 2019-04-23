TshisaLIVE

'Ha ke sbaye' - Cassper and Lerato K's very awks twar

23 April 2019 - 10:30 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago exchanged some words on Twitter.
Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago exchanged some words on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago had one of the most awkward twars during the long weekend over high rotations and fake industry love.

It was one of the most unlikely twars to expect for fans of both personalities, and all started when a fan claimed that Cassper's latest single didn't feature on the Metro FM top 40 charts. The rapper explained that maybe the station wasn't into the song's vibe.

And that's when Lerato chopped in to say that despite not being on the charts, Cassper song, move Move For Me was still on high rotation every day.

That should have been the end of it, but Cassper went on to tell the Metro FM personality to relax. Big mistake because that ignited the twar!

Lerato labelled Cassper "childish" for his reply and Cassper shot back at Lerato telling her in essence to keep her "fake love and support" and not to be over-familiar with him!

Ishuuuuu....

A couple a few more shots aimed at each other, Cassper caught his "humble and positive" side and started reflecting on the awkward word exchange.

His verdict? Well ... He'll never tell a "grown woman to relax" and as far as Lerato goes, he should have just "mized" the comment.

Read the rest of his tweets below.

MORE

J. Molley: After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a different path

Rapper J. Molley says he's ready to share a happier song with the world because his troubles with depression and anxiety are a thing of the past.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Making the news for defending Mampintsha: 5 things to know about Dogg DBN

Who is this Dogg DBN dude anyway?
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Moshidi Motshegwa knows one thing for sure: No one can take what God gave you

When we talk about true thespians... Moshidi Motshegwa's name can't be left out!
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body TshisaLIVE
  2. SNAPS | Inside Thembi Seete's son Dakalo's first birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 5 times Kairo melted our hearts with her cuteness TshisaLIVE
  4. 5 massive moves that Nasty C has made in 2019 TshisaLIVE
  5. Friends, family, fab! Inside DJ Zinhle's housewarming TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Raging elephant breaks chains and terrorises locals
Bomb explodes as Sri Lankan police try defuse device
X