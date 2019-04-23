'Ha ke sbaye' - Cassper and Lerato K's very awks twar

Cassper Nyovest and Lerato Kganyago had one of the most awkward twars during the long weekend over high rotations and fake industry love.

It was one of the most unlikely twars to expect for fans of both personalities, and all started when a fan claimed that Cassper's latest single didn't feature on the Metro FM top 40 charts. The rapper explained that maybe the station wasn't into the song's vibe.

And that's when Lerato chopped in to say that despite not being on the charts, Cassper song, move Move For Me was still on high rotation every day.