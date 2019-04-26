Penny Lebyane on Mr SA haters: Why hate when you didn’t even enter?
TV host Penny Lebyane had a word to give to all the men who complained that the Mr South Africa finalists were not a “true” representation of South African men, including the fact that they can’t judge the finalists when they didn’t even make the cut or bother to apply.
There's no doubt that the Mr South Africa finalists announcement left Mzansi in their feels, ranging from shock and frustration, to death by laughter.
However, Penny felt that the men were actually a real representation of SA men. You know, #NoFilter.
"Hawu! Why are you complaining? See those guys, they didn't take their pictures with filters, they took them raw as they are. And, I'm sure the ladies will agree with me, that that's what we have to live with! That's what we've been seeing all along. Unfortunately, it's the reality. I can't wait to see who is the winner," Penny said before sharing a laugh.
#MrSouthAfrica I mean we see those guys everyday everywhere #NoFilterguys 🤣🤣nizobastrong. pic.twitter.com/vwFGnUo8DA— PennyLebyane💚Penny Lebyane (@PennyLebyane) April 25, 2019
Many disagreed with Penny's take on the issue.
Actress Khanyi Mbau was too shook to believe it was real.
"Is this it?" she asked. "Or maybe it's the new Ajax soccer team. This must be a typo". LOL!
So these are finalists for mr SOUTH AFRICA!! The whole country??? This is it?— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) April 25, 2019
🤔 pic.twitter.com/60FdgIgGMX
JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, told TimesLIVE that he was surprised at the public's strong reaction to the top 20.
"I feel it's unnecessary to attack someone on a personal level," said Robberts. "It's unnecessary to diminish their character and degrade them purely based on their looks without actually knowing that person's story, what they are capable of, or what they have done out of the goodness of their hearts."