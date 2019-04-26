TshisaLIVE

Penny Lebyane on Mr SA haters: Why hate when you didn’t even enter?

26 April 2019 - 11:59 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Penny Lebyane had a slightly 'different' take on the Mr SA trend.
Penny Lebyane had a slightly 'different' take on the Mr SA trend.
Image: Instagram/ Penny Lebyane

TV host Penny Lebyane had a word to give to all the men who complained that the Mr South Africa finalists were not a “true” representation of South African men, including the fact that they can’t judge the finalists when they didn’t even make the cut or bother to apply.

There's no doubt that the Mr South Africa finalists announcement left Mzansi in their feels, ranging from shock and frustration, to death by laughter.

However, Penny felt that the men were actually a real representation of SA men. You know, #NoFilter.

"Hawu! Why are you complaining? See those guys, they didn't take their pictures with filters, they took them raw as they are. And, I'm sure the ladies will agree with me, that that's what we have to live with! That's what we've been seeing all along. Unfortunately, it's the reality. I can't wait to see who is the winner," Penny said before sharing a laugh.

Many disagreed with Penny's take on the issue.

Actress Khanyi Mbau was too shook to believe it was real.

"Is this it?" she asked. "Or maybe it's the new Ajax soccer team. This must be a typo". LOL!

JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, told TimesLIVE that he was surprised at the public's strong reaction to the top 20. 

"I feel it's unnecessary to attack someone on a personal level," said Robberts. "It's unnecessary to diminish their character and degrade them purely based on their looks without actually knowing that person's story, what they are capable of, or what they have done out of the goodness of their hearts."

It’s not fair to compare Mr SA to Miss SA, says pageant organiser

We chat to JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr  SA brand, about social media's strong reaction to the pageant's 2019 finalists
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Spicy Mr South Africa claps back at finalist hate: 'You only need a good heart'

'We want our contestants to have integrity,' says Mr South Africa pageant organisers.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Penny Lebyane calls BS on celebs 'hard work'

Penny Lebyane is gatvol of celebrities that feed their fans the story that "hard work" is footing their bill for their fancy lifestyles when they ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE
  5. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X