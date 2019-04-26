Penny Lebyane on Mr SA haters: Why hate when you didn’t even enter?

TV host Penny Lebyane had a word to give to all the men who complained that the Mr South Africa finalists were not a “true” representation of South African men, including the fact that they can’t judge the finalists when they didn’t even make the cut or bother to apply.

There's no doubt that the Mr South Africa finalists announcement left Mzansi in their feels, ranging from shock and frustration, to death by laughter.

However, Penny felt that the men were actually a real representation of SA men. You know, #NoFilter.

"Hawu! Why are you complaining? See those guys, they didn't take their pictures with filters, they took them raw as they are. And, I'm sure the ladies will agree with me, that that's what we have to live with! That's what we've been seeing all along. Unfortunately, it's the reality. I can't wait to see who is the winner," Penny said before sharing a laugh.