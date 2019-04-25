It’s not fair to compare Mr SA to Miss SA, says pageant organiser

JP Robberts, CEO of the Mr SA brand, told TimesLIVE that he was surprised at the public's strong reaction to the top 20.

"I feel it's unnecessary to attack someone on a personal level," said Robberts. "It's unnecessary to diminish their character and degrade them purely based on their looks without actually knowing that person's story, what they are capable of, or what they have done out of the goodness of their hearts."

But judging people on their looks is what many social media users felt a beauty pageant was all about. The conversation turned to comparing the Mr SA and Miss SA pageants; it was implied that the female contestants are subjected to much higher beauty standards.

"To a certain extent I can understand people's misconception in terms of comparing us to Miss South Africa. I can't speak for their judging or entry criteria because they are a separately owned entity," said Robberts.