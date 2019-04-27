WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend

AKA has been in the industry for a minute and DJ Sbu left fans drowning in nostalgia this week when he posted a video of the Supa Mega during the come up.

Taken when AKA was in studio with Pro and Kamza Mbatha, the Fela in Versace hitmaker looks super young. He is also super skinny and reaching peak fashion at the time in his green jacket and closely-shaved haircut.

Dude moves towards where Pro is working as the trio listen to a tune.