TshisaLIVE

WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend

27 April 2019 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
AKA looks a lot different nowadays.
AKA looks a lot different nowadays.
Image: AKA via Twitter

AKA has been in the industry for a minute and DJ Sbu left fans drowning in nostalgia this week when he posted a video of the Supa Mega during the come up.

Taken when AKA was in studio with Pro and Kamza Mbatha, the Fela in Versace hitmaker looks super young. He is also super skinny and reaching peak fashion at the time in his green jacket and closely-shaved haircut.

Dude moves towards where Pro is working as the trio listen to a tune.

AKA, Kamza and Buks first got their break as the production trio The IV League.

Pro helped give the group one of their first big hits when he teamed up with them on the track Bhampa in the mid-2000s.

The post had Twitter users in fits of laughter, with even Pearl Thusi sharing her surprise at seeing a young AKA.

MORE

AKA's now selling WWE snacks in new deal

AKA has scored another money deal.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Calm down, AKA & Kelly Khumalo are not performing at EFF's #FillUpOrlandoStadium

Supa Mega declined the 'invite', while Julius labels the concert as fake news.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's what to look forward to for the rest of 2019

Expect fireworks!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I did it before Bieber': Cassper isn’t going to take inspiration from US pop ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media rushes to join the megacy after epic AKA clapback TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X