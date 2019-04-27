From boycott to playlist: Canadian DJ's dramatic u-turn on Mampintsha

Just months after Canadian radio DJ MC Bonde told his followers that he refused to play Mampintsha's music over allegations of assault against the muso, the radio host has u-turned on the decision and is now one of the artist's biggest advocates.

MC Bonde took to his Instagram shortly after a video of Mampintsha hitting his estranged girlfriend Babes Wodumo went viral on social media last month to explain that he would "ban" Mampintsha and all West Ink music from all the shows he's associated with.

But after a discussion with Mampintsha's team, the popular radio host issued another statement "revoking" his earlier decision.

In fact, MC Bonde's show recently became the first outside SA to play Mampintsha's new song.

Mampintsha's manager Lindo "Dogg DBN" Buthelezi took to Instagram to announce the international debut.