Mzansi remembers Akhumzi Jezile - 'We are grateful to have known you'
South Africans have taken to Twitter to remember TV presenter, producer and Safta-winning actor Akhumzi Jezile, who died in a car accident with his friends, actress and singer Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, and two others just over a year ago.
Fans, industry colleagues and close friends Musa Mthombeni and Andile Ncube also paid tribute to the star, all describing him as having had a larger-than-life personality.
Akhumzi's mother Zoleka Jezile and the Akhumzi Jezile Foundation jointly took to Twitter to raise road-safety awareness. "I want you to make a pledge, to make smarter road choices and remember the people you love, and remember my child who is no longer with us."
Today we remember Akhumzi and ask that you take a pledge to make smarter road choices and light a candle to remember him and to remember loved ones you have lost. #smartroadchoices light a candle and share the video with us #smartroadchoices pic.twitter.com/cUD9cmOAs3— Akhumzi Jezile Foundation (@Akz_foundation) April 28, 2019
Last year on this day, we lost Akhumzi Jezile. 😢— Musa Gift Masombuka (@MusaG_Masombuka) April 28, 2019
I tossed in bed most of the night, groaning at the shattering reminder that today marks a year since you changed my life one last time! 😥— MJ Coyote (@_mcoy_91) April 28, 2019
I have bitterly missed you, Shlobo Sam’ - one day it will get easier but for now my heart is aching 🧡 #AkhumziJezile pic.twitter.com/Gl3DAWIu7n
An entire year has gone past and our hearts are still sore from the loss of Akhumzi Jezile.❤️— YOTVLive (@YotvLive) April 28, 2019
A jack of all trades and master of them too, AKZ was definitely one of a kind🌟 We miss you more and more with each passing day and we’re grateful to have know you. #ALifeWellLive pic.twitter.com/o6WWRJ0QHH
28.04.18 a year later #Lightacandle @Akz_foundation pic.twitter.com/fdtIALO1zp— Andile Ncube (@AndileNcube) April 28, 2019
I'm loving how #AkhumziJezile is being remembered and celebrated by friends and colleagues today.— Kay S (@MsKaySos) April 28, 2019
Today we remember Akhumzi Jezile. It's been a year since him and his friends unexpectedly departed from this earth. #AkhumziJezile 💔— Nosipho Twani (@NosiphoTwani) April 28, 2019