Mzansi remembers Akhumzi Jezile - 'We are grateful to have known you'

29 April 2019 - 08:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Akhumzi Jezile has been remembered one year after his death.
Image: Facebook/Akhumzi Jezile

South Africans have taken to Twitter to remember TV presenter, producer and Safta-winning actor Akhumzi Jezile, who died in a car accident with his friends, actress and singer Siyasanga Kobese and Thobani Mseleni, and two others just over a year ago.

Fans, industry colleagues and close friends Musa Mthombeni and Andile Ncube also paid tribute to the star, all describing him as having had a larger-than-life personality. 

Akhumzi's mother Zoleka Jezile and the Akhumzi Jezile Foundation jointly took to Twitter to raise road-safety awareness. "I want you to make a pledge, to make smarter road choices and remember the people you love, and remember my child who is no longer with us."

Akhumzi's friends celebrate him on what would've been his 30th birthday

Akhumzi Jezile lives on in the hearts of his loved ones.
3 months ago

Akhumzi Jezile's 'larger than life' personality will always be remembered

Akhumzi Jezile's death was a shock to Mzansi.
4 months ago

Year in review: The triple celebrity death that rocked Mzansi: Siyasanga, Thobani & Akhumzi

These three stars were as thick as thieves.
4 months ago

