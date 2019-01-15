Akhumzi's friends celebrate him on what would've been his 30th birthday

Today would have marked Akhumzi Jezile's big 30th birthday and his friends banded together to pay tribute.

The former YoTV presenter was killed in a car crash near Queenstown along with two of his friends, Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni on April 28, 2018.

Even though it's been almost a year since Akhumzi's death, his larger-than-life personality and the impact he made lives on.

To commemorate what would have been Akhumzi's special day, those close to him filled social media with touching tributes.

"You’re always in my heart. Always! I’m extremely grateful to have known you. Extremely," said Zizo Beda.

TV personality Musa Mthombeni joked that Akhumzi should have been a whole father today.

"Today would have been your birthday. A whole 30-year-old. A whole father. A man who should be starting a family. You are missed dearly my dear friend. Love you always."