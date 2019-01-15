Akhumzi's friends celebrate him on what would've been his 30th birthday
Today would have marked Akhumzi Jezile's big 30th birthday and his friends banded together to pay tribute.
The former YoTV presenter was killed in a car crash near Queenstown along with two of his friends, Siyasanga Kobese and actor Thobani Mseleni on April 28, 2018.
Even though it's been almost a year since Akhumzi's death, his larger-than-life personality and the impact he made lives on.
To commemorate what would have been Akhumzi's special day, those close to him filled social media with touching tributes.
"You’re always in my heart. Always! I’m extremely grateful to have known you. Extremely," said Zizo Beda.
TV personality Musa Mthombeni joked that Akhumzi should have been a whole father today.
"Today would have been your birthday. A whole 30-year-old. A whole father. A man who should be starting a family. You are missed dearly my dear friend. Love you always."
Not a day goes by without me not thinking of you. I miss you my brother akhumzi let me take this opportunity to wish you a Happy Birthday 30th birthday 15/01/89 #RememberingAkhumziJezile @… https://t.co/BFOpPxH5yC— Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri (@zola_hashatsi) January 15, 2019
Happy birthday Akhumzi. You will always be in our hearts.💜💜— Aletta (@Aletta77691215) January 15, 2019
Today would have been Akhumzi’s 30th birthday. I miss him so much you guys. Forever in my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqnrSZwzBV— Sive The Black Rose (@Sive_N) January 15, 2019
I will always love you 🎈 Happy birthday Akhumzi Jezile the heavens are open for you to rejoice and celebrate 😇 https://t.co/6EmU1YZJT0— Thami Dish (@ThamiDish) January 15, 2019
Our last toast with my brother Akhumzi on my birthday last year.. Today is your birthday Ngulube! Happy birthday Akhumzi 🎉🎉💯💯 Today we celebrate @PallanceD @Ntk_Live @TebogoMalope pic.twitter.com/ytR0q3kI8i— @sdumo.mtshali (@sdumo123) January 15, 2019