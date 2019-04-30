Hold up! Did Skeem Saam’s Marothi kill Rachel?

As if Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell didn't finish us, Skeem Saam pulled us back into that crying place with suggestions that Rachel Kunutu has died.

We will give you a moment to compose yourself.

Rachel confronted Marothi about a post-mortem report and saw flames when Marothi asked her where she got it from.

Later Marothi told Levi that he was a "dead man" after Rachel's discovery of the post-mortem and that his wedding to Rachel may not even happen.

Marothi returned home later crying and turned to the bottle for comfort. He then looks at his hands, filled with soil and tries to wash them.

Sure, he could have killed anyone, including the person who gave the report to Rachel. Or maybe he was just doing a spot of gardening?

But the whole scene was enough to convince fans that he had not only killed his fiancée but also buried her body.

To add to the suspicion, a teaser for this week's episodes contains the line: "Word about Rachel reaches Celia and Charles, and they fear the worst."

Social media were shooketh beyond belief and flooded timelines with memes and messages about the drama.