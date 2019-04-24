TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Kwaito's just outchea proving that #MenAreTrash

Imagine choosing a man over an international bursary only for that man to cheat on you?

24 April 2019 - 10:43 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Skeem Saam's Clement Maosa is cheating on Glenda.
Image: Clemet Maosa via Instagram

No matter how much you may try to defend men every time a disgruntled sister says "men are trash" - there are other times, such as on recent episodes of Skeem Saam, where men do indefensible things.

Fans couldn't help but label Kwaito trash after he kissed Lizzy.

Kwaito and Lizzy have been friends for a while and even when viewers of the popular show started to sense some chemistry between them, they didn't expect Kwaito especially to act on it.

At least not since he's dating Glenda and was a huge part of the reason why Glenda was still in Turfloop.

Poor Glenda didn't go overseas and relocated to Turfloop to be with Kwaito. Meanwhile, guy is just outchea being trash and kissing other women!

Tweeps shared their disbelief and disappointment at Kwaito's actions, and had just the memes for the moment.

