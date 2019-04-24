IN MEMES | Kwaito's just outchea proving that #MenAreTrash
Imagine choosing a man over an international bursary only for that man to cheat on you?
No matter how much you may try to defend men every time a disgruntled sister says "men are trash" - there are other times, such as on recent episodes of Skeem Saam, where men do indefensible things.
Fans couldn't help but label Kwaito trash after he kissed Lizzy.
Kwaito and Lizzy have been friends for a while and even when viewers of the popular show started to sense some chemistry between them, they didn't expect Kwaito especially to act on it.
At least not since he's dating Glenda and was a huge part of the reason why Glenda was still in Turfloop.
Poor Glenda didn't go overseas and relocated to Turfloop to be with Kwaito. Meanwhile, guy is just outchea being trash and kissing other women!
Tweeps shared their disbelief and disappointment at Kwaito's actions, and had just the memes for the moment.
So Kwaito killed 2 birds with 1 stone #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/hcT81v5WIL— God First ✨ (@PAGIEST) April 23, 2019
Kwaito o diragela pele le morago.#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5EgA6dYndL— Pheta (@Mpheta) April 23, 2019
Mxm Kwaito is in Turf already! Wanted to see what happened after that kiss #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wo0pHMz5R0— RespectTheHair ☘ (@Asiphe_ami) April 23, 2019
#SkeemSaam Kwaito beeeen a dribbler of note.. he played Rachel and Lelo pic.twitter.com/5AB6w90II6— Lorraine Lolo (@dee_neolauraine) April 23, 2019
Glenda is about to be a single lady #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/6rcmdTyC0O— Una (@unarine_phathu) April 23, 2019
#SkeemSaam When is Lizzy coming back to Turf? I want to see something pic.twitter.com/jL1086DPeY— Takalani Makongoza (@Takiey_Mack) April 23, 2019
So vele Lizzy is now a side chick #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/N9jTOc7kyd— C'no 🥀🍃 (@_DiskiLady) April 23, 2019
Hayi marn, 30 minutes is not enough hle, @SkeemSaam3— Una (@unarine_phathu) April 23, 2019
please do something🙏🏾 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔
#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/Fa40GtCIgU