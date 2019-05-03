Sbahle's journey involves happiness and no drama

Still in a wheelchair, Sbahle has been outspoken about the pain she has endured after being involved in a near-death car accident last year.

She has spoken about how she hasn't been able to walk for eight months and is still on medication. Images of Sbahle in a wheelchair are not a strange sight, as the fitness guru proudly displays her wounds and attempts to get back up.

"My slow walk towards my happy ending is not about anyone and has no prince charming. With God on my side, I am becoming my own completion on a path searching for my purpose."

Take a look at the joy in Sbahle's face as she focuses on life, leaving everything else behind her.