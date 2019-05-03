TshisaLIVE

Sbahle's journey involves happiness and no drama

03 May 2019 - 08:02 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle ain't here for drama.
Image: Instagram/Sbahle Mpisane

Just one look at Sbahle Mpisane's Instagram account and you'll see happiness, family and healthy living. That's her mission.

As her name gets dragged into headlines after Itu Khune posted an image with a mystery woman, Sbahle has swotted it down and carried on. She's not here for the drama. She's on her own journey.

Still in a wheelchair, Sbahle has been outspoken about the pain she has endured after being involved in a near-death car accident last year.

She has spoken about how she hasn't been able to walk for eight months and is still on medication. Images of Sbahle in a wheelchair are not a strange sight, as the fitness guru proudly displays her wounds and attempts to get back up.

"My slow walk towards my happy ending is not about anyone and has no prince charming. With God on my side, I am becoming my own completion on a path searching for my purpose."

Take a look at the joy in Sbahle's face as she focuses on life, leaving everything else behind her.

