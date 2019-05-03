WATCH | Shimza sings the ANC's praises, but not everyone is convinced

DJ Shimza has once again got tongues wagging after he spoke at the ANC's Siyanqoba event on Thursday evening, where he claimed he owed his success to the ruling party and the opportunities given to him by government.

Shimza, an outspoken member of the ruling party, told delegates that he came from Tembisa, "where if you are not focused, you can derail".

He said he got a lot of support from the party.

"I know that if it was any other political party, it would be very difficult for me to achieve some of my vision. They are helping me create what I feel can be one of the biggest things in South Africa (with his one-man shows) ... If it was still 19-something, we would be ducking teargas and stuff. But now we are free and can do what we want, and believe in."