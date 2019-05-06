TshisaLIVE

Haaibo! Was DJ Zinhle on Date My Family? Well her look-a-like was

06 May 2019 - 09:40 By Kyle Zeeman
Date My Family fans were convinced that one of the contestants looked just like DJ Zinhle.
Image: DJ Zinhle via Instagram

Date My Family fans were left super confused on Sunday when one of the contestants on the hit reality show looked just like DJ Zinhle.

Hazel was on the search for love. But she wasn't about to settle for just anyone.

Sis said that she was looking for someone who was romantic, opened doors for her and occasionally paid for meals when they are out together.

She is assertive AF, which rubbed some families the wrong way.

But it was her strong resemblance to Kairo's mom that had fans on social media tripping.

From her posture to the way she spoke, sis was channeling serious Zinhle vibes.

In the end, fans were convinced that Hazel was DJ Zinhle in search of love and even labelled her Zinhle Lite.

They flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes about the resemblance.

