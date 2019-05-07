TshisaLIVE

Mshoza on showing up for Gigi Lamayne: 'The old ones must support the young ones'

07 May 2019 - 09:31 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mshoza says she still loves Thuthukani Mvula.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Kwaito star Mshoza has told TshisaLIVE that it is important for women in the entertainment industry to support one another in their pursuits.

This after she showed up and showed off in a big way for hip hop artist Gigi Lamanyne, who made history on Saturday by being the first South African hip hop artist to host a one-woman show.  

Mshoza took the stage and delivered a epic performance, much to the crowd's excitement and cheer. "The industry is small and is dominated by men, but as women, we need to come through for each other. We also need to let go of the fear of making things happen."

She said she felt emotional just before she took the stage. "I am so proud that Gigi initiated this. I almost cried just before I took the stage. If this is to continue for much longer, then we will have won as women in music, we will be taken seriously."

On female industry colleagues who want to pursue their dreams, Mshoza said they must go for it and use Gigi as their inspiration. She also cited herself as an example people can use as a reminder that anything is possible.

"You can't win if you haven't tried. Women must go out and not be scared. Who knew that someday I would be the Queen of Kwaito? You need to go for it and persist."

Gigi has since taken to Twitter to convey a heartfelt message of gratitude for Mshoza's support.

