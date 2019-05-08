TshisaLIVE

Cyril vs Juju: Rasta’s most popular paintings of politicians

If the elections were decided by Rasta's painting skills, there would only be one winner

08 May 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Rasta paints Julius Malema's portrait.
Rasta paints Julius Malema's portrait.
Image: EFF via Twitter

Here's a bit of comic relief while you wait in the election queues on Wednesday.

Rasta may have made a name for himself as an artist who painted portraits at famous people's funerals but ahead of the elections this year he stepped into the brave new world of political art.

Rasta showed up at several rallies this year to paint portraits of presidential candidates.

Earlier this year he painted a portrait of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

More recently he painted EFF leader Julius Malema.

A few weeks ago there were suggestions he had even tried to paint former minister Malusi Gigaba.

Even political events are not safe from Rasta's brush, with the Soweto Uprising also being captured in a painting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Mzansi impressed with Rasta's painting of Julius Malema - 'Clearly he is a huge fan'

Rasta has won the hearts of South Africans with his latest painting of EFF leader, Julius Malema.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Rasta is working on a portrait of Malusi Gigaba - even Norma is scared!

Will the artwork look like Malusi or Dr Musa - or maybe a bit of both?
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

The internet can’t get over Rasta’s Soweto Uprising painting

Rasta just added more fuel to the fire.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. Julius Malema on 'cry baby' Papa Penny: 'He is catching feelings' TshisaLIVE
  4. Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | So Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo think we are toys... oh okay! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘I voted for EFF, it’s not a secret.’ Julius Malema casts his vote in 2019 ...
'It is not war, it is democracy': Jacob Zuma casts his vote in the 2019 ...
X