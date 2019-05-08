Cyril vs Juju: Rasta’s most popular paintings of politicians
If the elections were decided by Rasta's painting skills, there would only be one winner
Here's a bit of comic relief while you wait in the election queues on Wednesday.
Rasta may have made a name for himself as an artist who painted portraits at famous people's funerals but ahead of the elections this year he stepped into the brave new world of political art.
Rasta showed up at several rallies this year to paint portraits of presidential candidates.
Earlier this year he painted a portrait of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Rasta said we judge his incomplete artwork...— uNdlunkulu Xoli 👑 (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) January 12, 2019
... Well he has completed his Cyril Ramaphosa painting now but still this ain't Cyril Ramaphosa 😅😂
cc: @AldrinSampear #ANCManifesto pic.twitter.com/HIad9AWYKg
More recently he painted EFF leader Julius Malema.
Rasta with his painting of EFF leader Julius Malema at the #EFFTshelaThupaRally in Orlando Stadium #EFFFinalPush pic.twitter.com/2PKG2OCF89— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) May 5, 2019
A few weeks ago there were suggestions he had even tried to paint former minister Malusi Gigaba.
Even political events are not safe from Rasta's brush, with the Soweto Uprising also being captured in a painting.
Who keeps giving Rasta crayons? @I_AM_BONGI pic.twitter.com/dmYSPrg0dV— Trish Freeman (@trishfreeman24) December 4, 2018