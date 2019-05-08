3 projects Bonang is dropping soon that you should be excited about

Bonang Matheba is in beast mode after the release of her debut film and the champopo range, and she isn't done yet.

Queen B is currently on the other side of the world rewriting the definition of living your best life, but took a second to remind the people that she will soon be back to business.

In fact, she revealed two new projects she's working on that will be hitting stores soon.

Non-alcoholic champopo

There is a massive demand for alcohol-free drinks at the moment and Bonang reassured fans that her House of BNG range will soon be releasing an alcohol-free bubbly.