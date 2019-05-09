WATCH | Bonang, AKA & DJ Zinhle talk elections and voting with Cyril Ramaphosa via Instagram Live

President Cyril Ramaphosa, DJ Zinhle, DJ Tira, Bonang and AKA dominated Twitter on Wednesday as videos of them receiving and making calls to Ramaphosa via Instagram went viral. The message from the president was simple: Vote right, vote ANC.

Bonang

During her call with the president, Bonang said she was at her voting station where she would cast her vote, and also urged her followers to do the same. No stranger to dominating Twitter trends, Bonang also centred conversations on the platform for referring to Ramaphosa as "Mr. Preezy".