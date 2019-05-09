WATCH | Bonang, AKA & DJ Zinhle talk elections and voting with Cyril Ramaphosa via Instagram Live
President Cyril Ramaphosa, DJ Zinhle, DJ Tira, Bonang and AKA dominated Twitter on Wednesday as videos of them receiving and making calls to Ramaphosa via Instagram went viral. The message from the president was simple: Vote right, vote ANC.
Bonang
During her call with the president, Bonang said she was at her voting station where she would cast her vote, and also urged her followers to do the same. No stranger to dominating Twitter trends, Bonang also centred conversations on the platform for referring to Ramaphosa as "Mr. Preezy".
WATCH: Our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa makes an INSTAGRAM call to @bonang_m . Bonang told the President that she was at the voting station ready to cast her vote #iVoteANC #voteANC pic.twitter.com/0yP9efNoBe— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 8, 2019
DJ Zinhle and AKA
"God bless you. This is a very historic day and I heard that you guys saw my video going to the polls." This was AKA's heart felt message to Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke to him and his girlfriend DJ Zinhle.
In response, Ramaphosa said he hopes that the rapper's fans would also follow suit and cast their votes. DJ Zinhle also showed Ramaphosa her inked thumb, to which Ramaphosa responded by saying "you are like me, I've already voted, thank you."
WATCH: Our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa makes an INSTAGRAM call to @akaworldwide. The President also interacts with @DJZinhle who was with AK during the call. #iVoteANC #voteANC pic.twitter.com/WWNrcgJkxC— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 8, 2019
DJ Tira and Cyril Ramaphosa
DJ Tira made it clear that he would be voting ANC during his conversation with the president. "Ngiyobheka ikhanda lakho nje" which loosely translates to "I will look for your picture in the ballot paper and put my 'X' next to it".
Tira was on a flight to Durban, where he said he would be casting his vote. Ramaphosa asked him to tell his followers to "vote right, vote ANC".
WATCH: Our President, Comrade @CyrilRamaphosa makes an INSTAGRAM call to @DJTira who is on a flight to Durban to VOTE. #iVoteANC #voteANC pic.twitter.com/q5uRbHdeHN— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 8, 2019