TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Bonang, AKA & DJ Zinhle talk elections and voting with Cyril Ramaphosa via Instagram Live

09 May 2019 - 11:54 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa during an Instagram call with DJ Tira.
President Cyril Ramaphosa during an Instagram call with DJ Tira.
Image: Twitter/ ANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa, DJ Zinhle, DJ Tira, Bonang and AKA dominated Twitter on Wednesday as videos of them receiving and making calls to Ramaphosa via Instagram went viral. The message from the president was simple: Vote right, vote ANC. 

Bonang

During her call with the president, Bonang said she was at her voting station where she would cast her vote, and also urged her followers to do the same. No stranger to dominating Twitter trends, Bonang also centred conversations on the platform for referring to Ramaphosa as "Mr. Preezy".

DJ Zinhle and AKA

"God bless you. This is a very historic day and I heard that you guys saw my video going to the polls." This was AKA's heart felt message to Cyril Ramaphosa, who spoke to him and his girlfriend DJ Zinhle.

In response, Ramaphosa said he hopes that the rapper's fans would also follow suit and cast their votes. DJ Zinhle also showed Ramaphosa her inked thumb, to which Ramaphosa responded by saying "you are like me, I've already voted, thank you." 

DJ Tira and Cyril Ramaphosa

DJ Tira made it clear that he would be voting ANC during his conversation with the president. "Ngiyobheka ikhanda lakho nje" which loosely translates to "I will look for your picture in the ballot paper and put my 'X' next to it". 

Tira was on a flight to Durban, where he said he would be casting his vote. Ramaphosa asked him to tell his followers to "vote right, vote ANC". 

MORE

LIVE | Elections 2019: Results start trickling in

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the 2019 general elections
Politics
16 hours ago

It's all systems go for elections, says IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is all systems go for the sixth democratic national and provincial elections on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

ANC congratulates IEC for 'upholding integrity' of elections

The African National Congress has congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for conducting the 2019 general elections “in a manner ...
Politics
10 hours ago

LIVE | ANC, DA and EFF lead the pack as election results come in

Stay in the know: All the news, opinion and analysis around the 2019 general elections
Politics
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Mind your own business' - Babes claps back at outrage over Mampintsha romance TshisaLIVE
  2. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi weighs in on Zinhle & AKA's relationship after loved-up snap TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION | So Mampintsha & Babes Wodumo think we are toys... oh okay! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA’s oldest ANC supporter casts his vote
#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
X