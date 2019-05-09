Politics

ANC congratulates IEC for 'upholding integrity' of elections

09 May 2019 - 02:34 By TimesLIVE
Residents of Siqalo informal settlement queue to vote in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
Residents of Siqalo informal settlement queue to vote in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town.
Image: Esa Alexander

The African National Congress has congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for conducting the 2019 general elections “in a manner that upholds the integrity of the elections”.

This, as the commission has been marred with complaints ranging from lack of ballots to alleged double-voting.

The IEC has maintained that the elections were "smooth".

In a statement, the party said despite challenges encountered, it was convinced that the IEC would resolve issues raised about the election process.

The ANC also expressed gratitude to all South Africans who went to the polls on Wednesday.

“We also convey our deepest gratitude to all ANC volunteers and party agents who worked tirelessly during the campaign,” the party said.

READ MORE:

Elections had 'integrity', says IEC despite claims of double-voting

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has assured South Africans of the overall integrity of Wednesday’s voting process in light of widespread allegations ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Hiccups and all, the 2019 national elections were a success: IEC

Bad weather, community unrest, power cuts and logistical issues tainted the 2019 national elections - but despite this the elections were a success, ...
News
4 hours ago

Woman who died at voting station was staunch ANC supporter, says councillor

The woman who died at a voting station in Vanderbijlpark on Wednesday has been identified as 79-year-old Susan Mohanoua Matona.
Politics
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. ANC congratulates IEC for 'upholding integrity' of elections Politics
  2. South Africa counts votes as ANC looks to retain power Politics
  3. Elections 2019: All your news, opinion & analysis Politics
  4. Elections had 'integrity', says IEC despite claims of double-voting Politics
  5. Interactive maps, rich data & more: visit our elections website now South Africa

Latest Videos

#Elections2019: Building up to the numbers
'Take me to the future’: SA 2019 elections in 68 seconds
X