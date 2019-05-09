ANC congratulates IEC for 'upholding integrity' of elections

The African National Congress has congratulated the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for conducting the 2019 general elections “in a manner that upholds the integrity of the elections”.

This, as the commission has been marred with complaints ranging from lack of ballots to alleged double-voting.

The IEC has maintained that the elections were "smooth".

In a statement, the party said despite challenges encountered, it was convinced that the IEC would resolve issues raised about the election process.

The ANC also expressed gratitude to all South Africans who went to the polls on Wednesday.

“We also convey our deepest gratitude to all ANC volunteers and party agents who worked tirelessly during the campaign,” the party said.