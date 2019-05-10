TshisaLIVE

'My daughter will never go back to that man': Babes Wodumo’s dad

10 May 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo are apparently back together.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Veli Nhlapo

Babes Wodumo’s father, Welcome Simelane, has hit back at claims that his daughter has reunited with her estranged boyfriend, Mampintsha, who is accused of assaulting her.

Babes and Mampintsha made headlines two months ago when a video of the Big Nuz musician allegedly hitting the Wololo hitmaker went viral. The incident sparked outrage across the country, including from politicians.

However, the pair have since released a new song together, with Mampintsha's team telling TshisaLIVE that they are back together.

While Babes' dad refused to comment on his daughter's relationship with Mampintsha when contacted by TshisaLIVE on Thursday, he told Daily Sun earlier this week that Babes was old enough to make her own decisions, but was adamant that she would not go back to the muso.

"Over my dead body! My daughter will never go back to that man. It’s not true. She has not gone back to him.

"Just because they recorded a video together doesn’t mean they are romantically involved. They’re working together. Their relationship is that of colleagues, not lovers."

Babes also broke her silence amid criticism that she had taken Mampintsha back, telling an Instagram user who accused her of mocking people who had survived abuse to not stick her nose in the couple's business.

"Ey sis naka izindaba zakho. Uphume ezindabeni zabant ababili..." Babes said in Zulu.

