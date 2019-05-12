TshisaLIVE

Cassper still isn't over the Samas' 'Doc Shebeleza' snub

12 May 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest has come a long way.
Cassper Nyovest has come a long way.
Image: Twitter/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again opened up about his feud with the SA Music Awards, claiming that his hit song Doc Shebeleza should have been in contention for the awards a few years ago.

It's something that still haunts the muso. Taking to Twitter this week he shared with fans how it motivated him to send a "zap sign" to the awards.

"Doc Shebeleza wasn't nominated for a Sama because it was only the 13th most played song in the country. That's when I sent a zap sign to the Samas because they changed the rules that year just to disqualify the biggest song that year," he claimed.

Responding to a fan, Cassper said the awards are dead.

The star consoled himself by looking at the success that he has had since then, including attracting 68,000 to his FNB Stadium gig in Johannesburg.

He said it was a massive difference compared to the days he used to perform in front of 20 people.

Cassper concert gets Sama nomination despite him snubbing awards

Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track, 'Doc Shebeleza', was not nominated for Song of the Year in ...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Cassper slammed for 'body shaming'

And then AKA popped up with a spicy sub.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper to Carpo: That's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me

Cassper and Carpo's bromance is one for the books, these #tbt's are proof!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. AKA to Cyril Ramaphosa: 'I want to introduce you to my woman' TshisaLIVE
  2. Itu Khune’s new bae clears the air on marriage and cheating claims TshisaLIVE
  3. Mzansi renames Keyshia Cole Khanyisile Cele after Zulu tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper reacts to getting 'snubbed' by President Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Uthando Nes'thembu' wives are at war again & fans are split TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Elections 2019: What we know so far
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X