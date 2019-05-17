New movie 'Loqueesha' gets heat for stereotyping
A new movie called Loqueesha is being called out for stereotyping after its official trailer was released on May 10.
The film, which is set to be released on July 12, is directed by American comedian Jeremy Saville, who also plays the lead character, Joe.
In the trailer, Joe is seen giving people advice at a bar and he's complimented on how good he is. A black woman then suggests he apply for a radio job solving callers' problems. The advert for the job encourages women from an ethnic minority background to apply.
Joe, who is struggling to pay his son's school fees, applies, but is rejected. After seeing a video of two black women arguing on a TV show, he decides the solution is not to look for another job, but to apply for the same role - as a black woman.
The original clip has been removed from YouTube, Twitter and Instagram, but shared numerous times on social media.
Watch the trailer below:
Reactions
The film has been described as a "modern-day minstrel comedy'' by The Grapevine publication's The Roots, while social media users have called it blackface and racist.
This Loqueesha garbage-(which is simply a continuation of the Amos & Andy, anti-Black minstrel tradition of systematic white supremacy) is further reason why Black Americans need reparations— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 11, 2019
The movie #Loqueesha, it's premise & idiotic attempt to belittle blk women is the handy work of not-so passive-aggressive racists. The fact Hollywood didn't instantly burn the script & blacklist the writers says a lot. Anyone involved in this movie will be boycotted. #testusplz pic.twitter.com/3m9E76VX6V— Ash1a A (@Ashia86) May 11, 2019
Just watched the trailer. Not impressed. Not all black women are loud and ghetto. To the black people who were involved in this tragedy of a movie, congratulations you are a sellout #Loqueesha pic.twitter.com/OJXjgpMV0g— maliakalia ♡ (@prancingtaco) May 11, 2019
There’s sooo many reasons why Loqueesha pissed me off this morning, but for starters the idea of the most authentic black woman using ignorant vernacular and being interpreted as ghetto, is simply us in our natural habitat probably takes the cake, for rn anyway.— Bailey James (@whatisbailey) May 15, 2019
This #Loqueesha movie is honestly disgusting. I REBUKE IT. And the fact that the main character 'justfies' his decision to pose as a stereotypical version of a 'black woman' so to pay for his son's $13k per semester prep school..That's even more expensive than my own college. Tf. pic.twitter.com/6wM71hikcN— TetheredGirl✂ (@Carle1001) May 12, 2019