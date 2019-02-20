From Burberry noose shirts to Gucci blackface: When fashion brands got it wrong

Gucci



In early February, the Italian designer brand removed a black polo-neck sweater from their stores after complaints that the design resembled blackface.



Referred to as the balaclava jumper, the polo neck stretches up to the eyes and has an opening for the mouth which is outlined by thick red lips.

The designer brand issued an apology on its social media accounts: "We deeply apologise for the offence caused by the wool balaclava jumper. We can confirm that the item has been immediately removed from our online store and all physical stores."



Gucci went as far as announcing four initiatives to embed cultural diversity and awareness in the company.