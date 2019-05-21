Generations' Candice Modiselle: People think the vutha virus is real
The fictional virus has people worried
Just as listeria is starting to become a distant memory, Mzansi is caught up in a new epidemic, the vutha virus.
Luckily, the virus is purely fictional, but its use in a storyline on hit soapie Generations: The Legacy has sparked social media challenges and dozens of tweets from those worried about "catching it".
Waiting for generations— Khutso M'c mbow mboyane (@KhutsoMbow) May 16, 2019
Vutha virus defense challenge pic.twitter.com/9cDYrqIOPB
This Vutha what what must stay in Generations please!!!😭#GenerationsTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/P4U75Ono2S— SHANDU LUNGELO (@shandulb) May 17, 2019
My gran just called from Limps telling me I shud come back home.She said she have seen on tv people are getting sick in Jozi.Generations should stop this vutha shit✋ pic.twitter.com/3zsbwndDWJ— Maphefo Lethole (@LetholeMaphefo) May 16, 2019
Actress Candice Modiselle plays the role of Lerato on the soapie and is one of the key characters in the storyline.
She told TshisaLIVE that the storyline has been an exciting one.
"Initially she (Lerato) developed a mild obsession and very big crush on Smanga Moroka, who falls victim to the virus. She was just on the cusp of winning over his affection and the virus hit. So there's this tale of love that is interrupted by this virus."
Candice said that because the virus doesn't actually exist, the show had to develop symptoms for it and the cast have been so believable that it has spilled over into the real world.
"I currently have a major cold and I am also a victim of sinusitis. So this past weekend, I am walking through the mall coughing and sneezing and I go into a store to get medication and people who wanted to attend to me but thought they might catch something asked me if I am okay.
"I didn't understand how large the concern was until it dawned on me that I am currently an embodiment of death. People were tip toeing around me and ducking. They wanted to assist me but they weren't quite sure."
She said she hoped people would see past the epidemic and see the message behind it.
"Every single one of us is dancing with death and moments like this, when you are on your deathbed, you realise how important family and truth is. I think there is a hope and love aspect to it too. It is about what really matters when we are looking at the bright white light."