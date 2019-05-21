Generations' Candice Modiselle: People think the vutha virus is real

Actress Candice Modiselle plays the role of Lerato on the soapie and is one of the key characters in the storyline.

She told TshisaLIVE that the storyline has been an exciting one.

"Initially she (Lerato) developed a mild obsession and very big crush on Smanga Moroka, who falls victim to the virus. She was just on the cusp of winning over his affection and the virus hit. So there's this tale of love that is interrupted by this virus."

Candice said that because the virus doesn't actually exist, the show had to develop symptoms for it and the cast have been so believable that it has spilled over into the real world.

"I currently have a major cold and I am also a victim of sinusitis. So this past weekend, I am walking through the mall coughing and sneezing and I go into a store to get medication and people who wanted to attend to me but thought they might catch something asked me if I am okay.

"I didn't understand how large the concern was until it dawned on me that I am currently an embodiment of death. People were tip toeing around me and ducking. They wanted to assist me but they weren't quite sure."

She said she hoped people would see past the epidemic and see the message behind it.

"Every single one of us is dancing with death and moments like this, when you are on your deathbed, you realise how important family and truth is. I think there is a hope and love aspect to it too. It is about what really matters when we are looking at the bright white light."