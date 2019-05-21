TshisaLIVE

Generations' Candice Modiselle: People think the vutha virus is real

The fictional virus has people worried

21 May 2019 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Candice Modiselle says people thought she really had the virus.
Candice Modiselle says people thought she really had the virus.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Just as listeria is starting to become a distant memory, Mzansi is caught up in a new epidemic, the vutha virus.

Luckily, the virus is purely fictional, but its use in a storyline on hit soapie Generations: The Legacy has sparked social media challenges and dozens of tweets from those worried about "catching it".

Actress Candice Modiselle plays the role of Lerato on the soapie and is one of the key characters in the storyline.

She told TshisaLIVE that the storyline has been an exciting one.

"Initially she (Lerato) developed a mild obsession and very big crush on Smanga Moroka, who falls victim to the virus. She was just on the cusp of winning over his affection and the virus hit. So there's this tale of love that is interrupted by this virus."

Candice said that because the virus doesn't actually exist, the show had to develop symptoms for it and the cast have been so believable that it has spilled over into the real world.

"I currently have a major cold and I am also a victim of sinusitis. So this past weekend, I am walking through the mall coughing and sneezing and I go into a store to get medication and people who wanted to attend to me but thought they might catch something asked me if I am okay.

"I didn't understand how large the concern was until it dawned on me that I am currently an embodiment of death. People were tip toeing around me and ducking. They wanted to assist me but they weren't quite sure."

She said she hoped people would see past the epidemic and see the message behind it.

"Every single one of us is dancing with death and moments like this, when you are on your deathbed, you realise how important family and truth is. I think there is a hope and love aspect to it too. It is about what really matters when we are looking at the bright white light."

Letoya Makhene on leaving Generations: It was a spiritual decision

"They tried to convince me to stay but I believe my decisions were led by God."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

SNAPS | How Sophie Lichaba fell in love with her changing body

Sophie has rocked all her body sizes with confidence!
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Zolisa Xaluva shades 'Generations' after exit

Zolisa says he's learnt loads of lessons.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Lawyer confirms Khanya Mkangisa's arrest on drinking and driving charges TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola TshisaLIVE
  3. 'WTF!' - Mzansi reacts to Babes's behaviour at Mampintsha court appearance TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES | MaCele got all the spotlight, but fans want their faves, too TshisaLIVE
  5. When Papa Penny said 'down sit' instead of 'sit down' Mzansi felt played! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Jacob and Duduzane Zuma arrive at Pietermaritzburg High Court
X