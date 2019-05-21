Mampintsha & Babes set to give Mzansi a 'Bonnie and Clyde' tour

While Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha are still keeping mum on the real state of their romantic relationship, Mampintsha's manager, Dogg Dbn, has come out to confirm that professionally speaking the pair are getting on like a house on fire and busy preparing a #BonnieAndClyde tour.

Dogg shared that Babes and Mampintsha's professional relationship was on the mend and on the rise.

"Yes, professionally the two are working pretty well and looking to professionalise things better with the help of FameUs management."

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after sharing a performance promotion poster that shows the two stars being referred to as "Mr and Mrs Smith" (a reference to the action film starring Brangelina), Dogg said Mampintsha and Babes are working together again and have big plans.

Including a tour which they reckon will be the "biggest South Africa has ever seen", informally dubbed #BonnieAndClyde tour.

"Introducing South Africa's very own Mr and Mrs Smith. Love them or hate them - this is a story of SA's most talked about couple," reads the poster.

Dogg explained the whole concept and the career direction the pair were taking.

"I created the whole concept and tour then presented it to them at our brand meeting and they agreed. It's not that they're calling themselves that, I just used to term 'Mr and Mrs Smith' because I knew people would have an understanding of what I'm trying to project, which is: this very famous couple and very dramatic environment - which is something common to people but exaggerated when it comes to celebrities," Dogg said.