Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai

While Mzansi came together this weekend for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, outspoken muso and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai made it clear she was not waking to the politician's "new dawn".

Thousands of South Africans and heads of state packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday to witness Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the republic.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said he was focused on ending corruption, poverty and inequality.

While social media was abuzz with reaction to the proceedings and Ramaphosa's speech, Ntsiki took to Twitter to weigh in on the state of Mzansi.

And she wasted no time telling followers that Ramaphosa was not her president.