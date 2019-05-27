Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai
While Mzansi came together this weekend for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, outspoken muso and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai made it clear she was not waking to the politician's "new dawn".
Thousands of South Africans and heads of state packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday to witness Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the republic.
In his speech, Ramaphosa said he was focused on ending corruption, poverty and inequality.
While social media was abuzz with reaction to the proceedings and Ramaphosa's speech, Ntsiki took to Twitter to weigh in on the state of Mzansi.
And she wasted no time telling followers that Ramaphosa was not her president.
Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president......I didn't vote for him 🙌🏿❤️— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019
She was told that, as a citizen of the country, Ramaphosa was her president whether she liked it or not.
Sis was not impressed and hit back at the suggestion, even questioning whether Orania recognised him.
I don't recognize your white word republic https://t.co/SCgDvERn5a— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019
Does Orania recognize him? https://t.co/1P9qM9oyKe— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019
I graciously decline the offer https://t.co/JHfbIPuW8P— Nontsikelelo Mazwai (@ntsikimazwai) May 26, 2019
Ntsiki also took aim at parliament, claiming it was where politicians "control how to hand out the resources of this land".
"For me, parliament is the office where they control how to hand out the resources of this land - and it's bullsh*t.
"Parliament is the system that the English and the Afrikaans created to consolidate the thieving in mining and farming - so nenzani lapho?"