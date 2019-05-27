TshisaLIVE

Cyril Ramaphosa is YOUR president... I didn’t vote for him, says Ntsiki Mazwai

27 May 2019 - 10:36 By Kyle Zeeman
Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

While Mzansi came together this weekend for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, outspoken muso and TV host Ntsiki Mazwai made it clear she was not waking to the politician's "new dawn".

Thousands of South Africans and heads of state packed Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday to witness Ramaphosa being sworn in as president of the republic.

In his speech, Ramaphosa said he was focused on ending corruption, poverty and inequality.

While social media was abuzz with reaction to the proceedings and Ramaphosa's speech, Ntsiki took to Twitter to weigh in on the state of Mzansi.

And she wasted no time telling followers that Ramaphosa was not her president.

She was told that, as a citizen of the country, Ramaphosa was her president whether she liked it or not.

Sis was not impressed and hit back at the suggestion, even questioning whether Orania recognised him.

Ntsiki also took aim at parliament, claiming it was where politicians "control how to hand out the resources of this land".

"For me, parliament is the office where they control how to hand out the resources of this land - and it's bullsh*t.

"Parliament is the system that the English and the Afrikaans created to consolidate the thieving in mining and farming - so nenzani lapho?"

MORE

WATCH | The moment Cyril Ramaphosa became president of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of South Africa's sixth democratically elected government on May 25 2019.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | Cyril Ramaphosa sworn in as president

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is being sworn in as South Africa's democratically elected president.
Politics
2 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa in tour de force

In a show of strength in front of many of his continental peers, President Cyril Ramaphosa had a full battalion of the South African National Defence ...
News
1 day ago

IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration speech

President Cyril Ramaphosa has delivered his inauguration speech to jubilant South Africans on Saturday.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  2. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza pens heart-wrenching note to her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X