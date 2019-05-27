'DMF' bachelor is letting relationships slip 'through the holes on his T-shirt'
Bachelor Siphephelo may be a professional chef, but he was the one getting roasted on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.
Dude went on the show to find love and was grilled by the friends and family of three potential dates.
And they didn't hold back, asking him if he had kids, what he did for work and what his favourite movies were.
The dude was accused of being "too soft" and a tad "boring".
He also wasn't impressed by one of the potential dates when he found out how many male friends she had. Dude even confronted them about it, only to be told that everyone was just friends and nothing more.
But it was Siphephelo's track record with relationships that raised the most eyebrows after he revealed that he was only three months single and had only been in three-month relationships.
Fans couldn't decide if three months was too short to be going looking for love or just enough time.
Others looked at his outfit and joked that it was the reason the ladies were running.
#DateMyFamily longest relationship lasted 3 months.. these ladies are slipping threw the holes on his shirt pic.twitter.com/aiIWdLndgq— Observer (@ObserverHead) May 26, 2019
#DateMyFamily See what happens when you miss our Annual Men's Conference.. This guy is misrepresenting us everywhere he goes.. pic.twitter.com/eGwhAYQjpJ— Banele Masuku (@BaneleSZ) May 26, 2019
2nd date cost Sphe 2 x tickets to Jazz Festival. This relationships will last 3 days, not 3 months #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ZRNm6wkeYY— Ernest Williams (@ErnyWilliams) May 26, 2019
He's being single for 3 months and His longest relationship lasted for 3 months too😂😂😂#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/BeAZJxQ2MB— NDABEnhle Biyela ✌❤🇿🇦 (@Indabilana) May 26, 2019
#DateMyFamily longest relationship 3 months. Last date 3 months ago and chose date number 3🤔 probably has Playstation 3 pic.twitter.com/yUnuJxfCR1— Sandile (@Sandile61105408) May 26, 2019
How can he complain about too many male friends when he broke up with his gf of 3 months over a pin ya fone, he is the problem this one.#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/WLfES8BUXk— This Guy.... (@ThisGuy_Danny24) May 26, 2019
Break up Yintoni kanti, le nto caba 3 months Incinci? Eeeh Thando #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/cCfWoJK3el— Leletu Xamba ♡ (@China_Linqoza) May 26, 2019
When did he send the #DateMyFamily if he's been single for 3 months?? pic.twitter.com/KJSchayEKz— 👑 Cadre. 🇿🇦 (@tekomak_) May 26, 2019
#DateMyFamily 3 months is 90+ day 😯 how long must one wait to move on ? pic.twitter.com/olAEeSmjyG— Yaya (@AyandaMlumiso) May 26, 2019
So his status changes every 3 months! He is single for 3 months and dates for 3 months #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/uB7CNBZM9f— Phindi (@peendie) May 26, 2019