TshisaLIVE

'DMF' bachelor is letting relationships slip 'through the holes on his T-shirt'

27 May 2019 - 09:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Siphephelo went on 'Date My Family' to find love.
Siphephelo went on 'Date My Family' to find love.
Image: Twitter/ Mzansi Magic

Bachelor Siphephelo may be a professional chef, but he was the one getting roasted on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.

Dude went on the show to find love and was grilled by the friends and family of three potential dates.

And they didn't hold back, asking him if he had kids, what he did for work and what his favourite movies were.

The dude was accused of being "too soft" and a tad "boring".

He also wasn't impressed by one of the potential dates when he found out how many male friends she had. Dude even confronted them about it, only to be told that everyone was just friends and nothing more.

But it was Siphephelo's track record with relationships that raised the most eyebrows after he revealed that he was only three months single and had only been in three-month relationships.

Fans couldn't decide if three months was too short to be going looking for love or just enough time.

Others looked at his outfit and joked that it was the reason the ladies were running.

MORE

Somizi on DMF’s ‘boring’ Tebogo: I feel for the guy

The Idols SA judge predicted Tebogo would get dragged
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | DMF viewers agree that Lindelani needs to grow up!

Lindelani was so childish that DMF fans fet he should have just gone to Tinder
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Haaibo! Was DJ Zinhle on Date My Family? Well her look-a-like was

Hazel had everyone going crazy over her resemblance to DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Date My Family| When are we getting over this car thing, ladies?

"Kanti is she going to date the house and the car or is she going to date him?"
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  2. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza pens heart-wrenching note to her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X