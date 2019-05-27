'DMF' bachelor is letting relationships slip 'through the holes on his T-shirt'

Bachelor Siphephelo may be a professional chef, but he was the one getting roasted on Sunday night's episode of Date My Family.

Dude went on the show to find love and was grilled by the friends and family of three potential dates.

And they didn't hold back, asking him if he had kids, what he did for work and what his favourite movies were.

The dude was accused of being "too soft" and a tad "boring".

He also wasn't impressed by one of the potential dates when he found out how many male friends she had. Dude even confronted them about it, only to be told that everyone was just friends and nothing more.

But it was Siphephelo's track record with relationships that raised the most eyebrows after he revealed that he was only three months single and had only been in three-month relationships.

Fans couldn't decide if three months was too short to be going looking for love or just enough time.

Others looked at his outfit and joked that it was the reason the ladies were running.