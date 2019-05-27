TshisaLIVE

Joyous Celebration's SbuNoah turns down preaching gigs: I've never been ordained as a pastor

27 May 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
SbuNoah won't go into preaching anytime soon.
Image: Sbu Noah/ Instagram

Joyous Celebration star Sibusiso "SbuNoah" Mthembu has turned down the offer to preach, telling his followers that he has not been "called" to do so.

Sbu, who is a popular member of the group, said he has received about five invitations to preach around youth month. All of which he has turned down.

"Now I inquired and nope, they didn’t say sing or motivate but to preach. Now I say this with the utmost respect, I have never been ordained as a preacher nor a pastor. I respect these offices so much and the people that have been called in this ministry. But unfortunately I have never been put into this office."

He said that he was humbled by the requests but prefers to recommend others.

"I will certainly recommend people that I know who would do an amazing job. Now whenever you need someone to minister in song or talk and motivate young people, then I’m your guy."

Sbu said he did not know what the future held for him but joked that he was "willing to run forever" from the calling.

Instead he suggested that he would wait for God's calling and keep singing in the meantime.

