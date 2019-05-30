Lerato Kganyago willing to fork out R50k to shut down 'fake boob' critics
Lerato Kganyago's TL turned into a "truth and dare" game on Wednesday night after she posted a picture of herself where her cleavage stole the spotlight.
Shortly after Lerato shared a picture that perfectly showed off her boobs, her TL was filled with questions over whether the radio personality may gone under the knife.
But Lerato wasn't about to let them run with that idea, so she dared them to come and meet her face-to-face so they can "touch and feel" the realness of her boobs.
"We can make a date so you can feel and touch them! On my mother's life, and I want you to come back and report here on Twitter. Give me a day! I’m at Metro FM between 9am - 12. Do it for your friends or send one of them! Deal?"
To make the dare even more enticing, Lerato put her money where her mouth is.
She offered the lady and her friends R50k if they pulled through to the studio and would - after feeling them - conclude that her boobs are fake.
Lerato said she's even willing to book them flights!
Read the rest of the thread below.
I’m giving them an opportunity to come touch and feel them, I will give them 50K CASH immediately if they fake and if they real they must both deactivate their accounts!!! I’m game! Let’s see if they reply 🤷🏽♀️😂 https://t.co/6oNs4Y01vx— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) May 29, 2019
LOL via previous tweet! I actually dare them to come and check!! I’m giving them an opportunity right here on Twitter, and they should come report back here! I’m GAME!!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) May 29, 2019
lol nothing babe! Just made a bet with 2 ladies to come touch and feel my breasts if they fake, I’m giving them 50K if they aren’t and they should deactivate their accounts if they are. Very easy! Even willing to fly them and bring them to studio 😅 https://t.co/1GCEFfkGkJ— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) May 29, 2019