Scoop Makhathini to performers: You gave up control of your art for money & flashy things

Everybody who follows Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini knows just how passionate the presenter is about his art but lately, the thorn in his foot has been the "censorship" he feels big brands enforce on artists.

The presenter believes that the lack of movement within the industry was caused by people not willing to innovate and artists "selling out" to big brands at the cost of their freedom to be creative.

"You sold the game out to these brands, now you can’t move freely and create, because you are owned by brands and not creativity. Everything you do looks contrived and controlled cause you gave up control of your art for money and flashy things. The price of a bag is heavy. Bag boys bag ladies."