Scoop Makhathini to performers: You gave up control of your art for money & flashy things

03 June 2019 - 06:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Scoop Makhathini (Siyabonga Ngwekazi) keeps it real about industry issues.
Image: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Everybody who follows Siyabonga Ngwekazi aka Scoop Makhathini knows just how passionate the presenter is about his art but lately, the thorn in his foot has been the "censorship" he feels big brands enforce on artists.

The presenter believes that the lack of movement within the industry was caused by people not willing to innovate and artists "selling out" to big brands at the cost of their freedom to be creative. 

"You sold the game out to these brands, now you can’t move freely and create, because you are owned by brands and not creativity. Everything you do looks contrived and controlled cause you gave up control of your art for money and flashy things. The price of a bag is heavy. Bag boys bag ladies."

For Scoop, performers themselves are running around in circles and no one is doing anything different, creatively.

"You all want to do the same. You won’t pioneer anything new...Won’t try...Afraid to fail...Scared of what people will think or say... All copy rather than create... The f****** game is at a standstill... We are not evolving," Scoop said.

Scoop went on to talk about the kind of "change" that would only be possible if people were to free themselves from being controlled by big brands.

"(I'm) talking about the game-changing talent of television show hosting. Journalism on subjects we know nothing of, but can turn into fans of that particular thing because someone presented it to us in a way that was infectious and undeniably dope. That makes you fall in love with new movements," he said.

Scoop also shared some wise words on the TL for artists who are hungry to succeed.

"There is really no reason to be arrogant...No one does it alone and without people,who are you doing it for? It is about being part of the ecosystem, not this temporary king of the hill mentality ni**as need to think."

