'Uyajola' fans apologise after Jub Jub 'no-show'

Fear not, fam! There was a good reason he was not on screens

03 June 2019 - 09:53 By Kyle Zeeman
Rapper Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye is one of three hosts on 'Uyajola'.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, have begged host Jub Jub Maarohanye to come back after he was missing from Sunday night's show.

Uyajola sparked a national conversation around cheating last week when it "exposed" people who were allegedly being unfaithful to their partners.

Jub Jub has become synonymous with the show ever since he first teased it on his timeline several months ago.

He was also the target for all the love and hate the show got after its premiere last weekend.

But he was missing from this week's episode and Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede took the reigns.

Viewers start petition to halt 'Uyajola' and the signatures are rising

Moja Love told TshisaLIVE that it has no plans to cut the show
1 hour ago

In a statement to TshisaLIVE last week, the show's organisers explained that the programme would be hosted by threepeople.

"The three presenters are Dr Mveleli Gqwede, popularly known as Dr Love, Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and Moss Makwati. (These are) co-producers for the show and contribute stories which the channel validates."

But someone forgot to tell Black Twitter and soon the internet was in meltdown mode as they begged "Jub Jub" to come back on screens.

They claimed they were "only joking" when they said they were cancelling him and called on him to come back ASAP!

They made their point in memes.

