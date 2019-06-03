'Uyajola' fans apologise after Jub Jub 'no-show'

Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, have begged host Jub Jub Maarohanye to come back after he was missing from Sunday night's show.

Uyajola sparked a national conversation around cheating last week when it "exposed" people who were allegedly being unfaithful to their partners.

Jub Jub has become synonymous with the show ever since he first teased it on his timeline several months ago.

He was also the target for all the love and hate the show got after its premiere last weekend.

But he was missing from this week's episode and Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede took the reigns.