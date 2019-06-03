'Uyajola' fans apologise after Jub Jub 'no-show'
Fear not, fam! There was a good reason he was not on screens
Fans of Moja Love's hit reality show, Uyajola, have begged host Jub Jub Maarohanye to come back after he was missing from Sunday night's show.
Uyajola sparked a national conversation around cheating last week when it "exposed" people who were allegedly being unfaithful to their partners.
Jub Jub has become synonymous with the show ever since he first teased it on his timeline several months ago.
He was also the target for all the love and hate the show got after its premiere last weekend.
But he was missing from this week's episode and Dr Mveleli "Dr Love" Gqwede took the reigns.
In a statement to TshisaLIVE last week, the show's organisers explained that the programme would be hosted by threepeople.
"The three presenters are Dr Mveleli Gqwede, popularly known as Dr Love, Molemo 'Jub Jub' Maarohanye and Moss Makwati. (These are) co-producers for the show and contribute stories which the channel validates."
But someone forgot to tell Black Twitter and soon the internet was in meltdown mode as they begged "Jub Jub" to come back on screens.
They claimed they were "only joking" when they said they were cancelling him and called on him to come back ASAP!
They made their point in memes.
Jub jub come back we were joking. We won't send u back 2 prison, We miss your 1hour show. #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/WdSD3Ax0Um— Kabelo Makhetha (@Kabelo_Damage) June 2, 2019
Dear Moja Love Tv— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) June 3, 2019
I would like to put it on record that Black Twitter community is highly disappointed with last night #Uyajola99 show, As Black Twitter we demand that you delete all Uyajola99 episodes with Dr whatever. We want Jub Jub back.
Sincerely Your Boy
Black Twitter CiC pic.twitter.com/ayY2p3r6LW
Waiting for the whole week for this nonsense 🙄#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/bfPNSmJOOb— S'langwe (@Peera_man) June 2, 2019
Yal dragged Jub Jub all week... Look now... Ereng askies.... #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/o1CJ2hPWRr— MakeUpByTumi (@BoitumeloThom12) June 2, 2019
Jub jub we apologise for everything we said about you during the week, please come back #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/rKwGKcFkEP— Molly Moo (@mollyleshabane) June 2, 2019
South Africa:” Nywe Nywe Jub Jub...”— Hypeman 🎸 (@Hypesouldj) June 2, 2019
Moja Love: “You must Aaaks!!” #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/l8GxdD3vht
Black Twitter: Jub Jub is ruining people's lives, this show should be banned.— Prada (@Property_LawBae) June 2, 2019
Also Black Twitter: We want Jub Jub and no one else, bring him back.#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/cdWMbQVhfZ
#Uyajola99 when you thought Jub Jub was gonna make your night🔥🔥boom Dr Love pic.twitter.com/7e8O2Qehy9— #LongLiveMalaza (@Harry_I_Malaza) June 2, 2019
Retweet for Jub Jub, like for Dr Love #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/L25q9Ha768— 9th Sept. (@mokgabanemas) June 2, 2019
Don't bring Dr love next week #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/A4wN41mFgZ— Joy Joy (@Joy_mooia) June 2, 2019
All episodes with Dr Love please please delete them we want Jub Jub #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/OzEeOZvzDb— K 🇿🇦👑 (@iamkuhlesaki) June 2, 2019