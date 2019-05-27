TshisaLIVE

Jub Jub is 'fixing our country' with Uyajola

27 May 2019 - 08:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uyajola'.
Jub Jub is the host of Moja Love's reality show 'Uyajola'.
Image: Instagram/ Jub Jub

Can we please shut down the country for the day so we can deal with the stress and chest pains that hit Mzansi on Sunday night when Moja Love's new reality show, Uyajola, premiered.

The show, based on the US hit show Cheaters, is hosted by muso Jub Jub Maarohanye.

The country had been waiting in anticipation for the premiere ever since a trailer for the show went viral on social media last month.

And the excitement reached fever pitch on Sunday, just hours before it began, when it topped the local Twitter trends list.

The show didn't disappoint, as it unearthed the dark secrets of people apparently cheating on their baes. 

There was drama a minute and not enough popcorn to grab while watching it all unfold.

In between praise for Jub Jub's presenting skills, there was a flood of memes and jokes about the show. 

Many of them praising Jub Jub for restoring order to SA and getting gents in line.

And forget the inauguration, the people were declaring Jub Jub as our president.

MORE

WATCH | Fan begs Jub Jub to not go through with Uyajola

The show is similar to American hit reality show Cheaters and will see people confront their cheating significant other.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Jub Jub on Uyajola - I realised the impact of cheating on families & innocent children

Are you ready for some real drama?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

WATCH | Jub Jub to return to TV on a show about cheating

The name says it all!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 3 reasons why 'Keeping Up With The Fergusons' would totally be a hit! TshisaLIVE
  2. Mo Flava defends himself from backlash over Masechaba Ndlovu's Babes interview TshisaLIVE
  3. Ntsiki Mazwai labels Pearl Thusi thread pathetic, then starts yellow bone debate TshisaLIVE
  4. Jackie Phamotse charged for alleging Kumalos filmed gay sex tape TshisaLIVE
  5. Nhlanhla Nciza pens heart-wrenching note to her late daughter TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Shoppers overpower armed robbers in cell phone store
SA's sixth parliament sworn in
X