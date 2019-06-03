Views of Cassper Nyovest's 'Move for Me' video continue to soar as fans drool over him
Rapper Cassper Nyovest continues to thank his fans and social media followers for the thousands of views his "Move for Me" video has received since it was uploaded three days ago.
The video, which stars American fitness model Jessica Burciaga, is receiving positive feedback from fans who have flocked to YouTube to watch it. It is currently at 594,000 views.
Over the weekend, an overjoyed Cassper took to his social media pages to rave about the video's success, despite its ban in some countries, dubbing it his "personal best".
The #MoveForMeMusicVideo has been blocked in Some countries but we still managed to get 500 k views in 48 hours. If you havent watched it, click on the link to watch the full video : https://t.co/pUsWmxYA9o pic.twitter.com/iGBPhWvu7H— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 2, 2019
Apart from the video's high-quality visuals and the song, Cassper's fine physique has motivated many folks to stop playing games and hit the gym.
Who else is re-joining the gym just because of that #MoveForMeMusicVideo 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YnYtNGa0UG— #NadiaNaked (@Ntekaleka) June 3, 2019
I swear SA girls ar hitting to gym after seeing #MoveForMe 🏃♀️🏃♀️🏃♀️NYOVIIII y ore etsa so mara 🤣🤣🤣🤣the #MoveForMeMusicVideo is too much to be indulgin on woolies muffins🙆♀️ am not coping, shuuu🤦♀️— M E T S E K E I T U ♥ (@metse_keitu) June 3, 2019
This #MoveForMeMusicVideo got me wanting to get into the gym at 3am and look for a queen 🔥😂 @casspernyovest— KerKo (@kerkobangz) June 2, 2019