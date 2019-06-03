TshisaLIVE

Views of Cassper Nyovest's 'Move for Me' video continue to soar as fans drool over him

03 June 2019 - 10:37 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cassper Nyovest thanks his fans for their continued support of his 'Move for Me' music video.
Cassper Nyovest thanks his fans for their continued support of his 'Move for Me' music video.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest continues to thank his fans and social media followers for the thousands of views his "Move for Me" video has received since it was uploaded three days ago.

The video, which stars American fitness model Jessica Burciaga, is receiving positive feedback from fans who have flocked to YouTube to watch it. It  is currently at 594,000 views.

Over the weekend, an overjoyed Cassper took to his social media pages to rave about the video's success, despite its ban in some countries, dubbing it his "personal best".

Apart from the video's high-quality visuals and the song, Cassper's fine physique has motivated many folks to stop playing games and hit the gym.

